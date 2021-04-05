Back

Man charged with murdering man, 49, at Bedok Reservoir Road, neighbour allegedly heard quarrelling

The suspect is currently remanded at the Central Police Division, and his case has been adjourned to Apr. 12.

Lean Jinghui | April 05, 2021, 01:16 PM

A 49-year-old man who allegedly killed another in a Bedok Reservoir Road flat last weekend was charged with murder in court today (Apr. 5).

Naing Lin, 49, allegedly stabbed his victim, a 49-year-old man last Saturday (Apr. 3).

In a press statement released by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), police officers confirmed that they found a man lying motionless in the residential unit upon arrival.

The victim was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

According to The Straits Times, there is no further information on the weapon used during the alleged crime.

Neighbour allegedly heard quarrelling

Chinese daily Shin Min Daily News reported that both men came from Myanmar. They had reportedly been working in Singapore for a period of time.

A neighbour who did not want to be named told Shin Min Daily News that the unit's landlord had been renting out the unit to foreign workers for about six years.

The neighbour would occasionally see the tenants sitting outside the unit, drinking and chatting together.

A domestic helper living on the eleventh floor of the same block told reporters that four men and two women lived in the unit.

She added that "they typically worked from Monday to Friday", and also said that she would see them hanging out together once in a while.

According to another Shin Min Daily News report on Apr. 4, another domestic helper who live in the same block had said that she had heard two men quarrelling in the unit on Friday night.

According to her, one of the men allegedly shouted, "Stop it, I'm already angry!"

Naing Lin is currently remanded at the Central Police Division, and his case has been adjourned to Apr. 12.

If convicted of murder, he could face the death penalty.

Top image via Google Maps.

 

