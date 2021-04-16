M'sian MP buys motorcycle for delivery rider who was using a borrowed & damaged bicycle

One delivery rider in Malaysia will be finding his job made easier after having his damaged bicycle upgraded to a motorcycle.

His benefactor? Malaysian member of parliament (MP) Steven Sim Chee Keong.

According to an Apr. 13 post on Facebook, Sim bought the 22-year-old rider — identified as Mohamad — the motorcycle after finding out that his bicycle was actually borrowed from a friend.

"When I asked him why does he cycle and doesn't ride a motorcycle like everyone else, he replied he doesn't have a motorcycle," wrote Sim.

And while the seat of the bicycle was broken, Mohamad made do with it anyways so that he could supplement his income; the rider has a separate day job which earns him around RM500 a month.

That amount is not enough for Mohamad to feed himself while also keeping up with the rent, and so he'll complete deliveries after work until 11pm to earn around RM20 to 30.

"Mohamad does not complain about his predicament but instead was thankful for whatever chances he has," said the MP for Bukit Mertajam.

"Fully settled"

Listening to Mohamad's story and noticing his sunburnt hands Sim wrote that he felt moved.

"When I asked Mohamad what help does he need, he was embarrassed to answer," he said.

The MP then brought the rider to a Honda motorcycle shop and purchased one for RM4,500, including road tax, insurance, and a full tank of fuel.

"Fully settled. Now Mohamad can ride this motorbike without having to worry."

Sim also bought Mohamad aloe vera and sunblock cream for his burnt hands before the pair broke fast together over pizza.

"Someone who works hard won't have any losses"

An Apr. 14 post by Sim showed the delivery rider celebrating with his arms aloft while straddling his new motorcycle.

"Your fight is not over, your journey is still far, your ambition to be an engineer has not been achieved." said Sim.

"Keep on with your honest effort as someone who works hard won’t have any losses," he wrote, adding that Mohamad had promised to help other people as well, regardless of their race or religion.

