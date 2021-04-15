Back

Broad daylight carjacking in M'sia stopped by motorists who chased down thief

He was dragged out of the car and detained by passersby.

Andrew Koay | April 15, 2021, 06:29 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A carjacker — acting in broad daylight — was foiled by passersby who swiftly moved to the aid of the victim.

The incident, which took place in Kuala Lumpur, was recorded and uploaded onto Facebook by a user named Kokong Yee.

In the first of three videos, a woman can be seen standing outside a Honda City at a traffic light, opening what appears to be the rear passenger door and getting in before exiting the car again.

Gif of the woman trying to stop the car thief.

The dashcam footage then abruptly jumps forward to about 30 seconds later, with the camera's car and three others in pursuit of the car thief.

After one failed attempt to corner the Honda, the second video shows that the four cars managed to box the stolen vehicle in and bring it to a halt.

Gif of the car being boxed in

A man promptly approaches the car, and drags the driver — who's shirt appears to be torn — out of the vehicle, trips him and pins the carjacker down.

The woman arrives shortly after and the thief is confronted by a group of men.

Gif of the driver being dragged out of the car

The last video shows the carjacker lying limply on the ground as several people stand over him.

A fairly common occurrence

According to the Malay Mail, a district police chief said that the woman had fled her car upon seeing the man enter forcefully through its rear.

"As soon as she exited the car, the suspect got into the driver’s seat and sped off," said assistant commissioner Anuar Omar.

"Several other motorists who witnessed the incident went on a pursuit and managed to block the suspect near Jalan 2/149 heading towards Sri Petaling."

Anuar added that the suspect was arrested at the scene and investigations are underway.

Malay Mail's report also cited a recent study which found that one vehicle is stolen every 75 minutes in Malaysia.

Top image from Kokong Yee's Facebook

PAP leadership renewal doesn't produce true leaders, renews nothing: SDP's Chee Soon Juan

SDP Chairman Paul Tambyah said there should be open discussion in public instead of "opaque discussions" behind closed doors.

April 15, 2021, 06:08 PM

Covid-19-positive Papua New Guinea national in S'pore took 7 tests in 20 days

Why incessant testing works.

April 15, 2021, 05:56 PM

KFC S'pore selling fried chicken-themed reusable face masks for S$1.95 each

Fried chicken, but make it fashion.

April 15, 2021, 05:47 PM

What is a blank-cheque company & how did Grab strike a US$40 billion deal with it, explained

Mothership Explains: Grab is set to list in the U.S. via merger with a "blank cheque company" or SPAC. We take a look at what it is.

April 15, 2021, 04:54 PM

Chen Tianwen, Chen Hanwei & other artistes from "118 II" weigh in on Sora Ma's alleged bullying incident

They all had good things to say about working with Ma.

April 15, 2021, 04:41 PM

16 imported Covid-19 cases on Apr. 15, 2021, no new community cases

Full updates tonight.

April 15, 2021, 03:53 PM

Cherry blossom-themed Disney merch & photo ops now at Suntec City till Apr. 30, 2021

Very pink.

April 15, 2021, 03:31 PM

Japan govt removes mascot promoting dumping of Fukushima water after facing backlash

Tritium-kun.

April 15, 2021, 03:04 PM

Chin Mee Chin to launch Milo tart & coffee gula melaka chiffon cake when it reopens

Old-school with a twist.

April 15, 2021, 02:56 PM

Naiise founder, Dennis Tay, files for bankruptcy

The Singapore retailer stopped operations officially at 11:59 pm on Wednesday, Apr. 14.

April 15, 2021, 02:54 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.