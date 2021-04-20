Sin Ming grilled fish stall offers free items if you can stack them on plate without dropping

Xiao Ma Ge Mala Hotpot, a mala hotpot stall in Sin Ming AutoCity, is giving out free ingredients for its Chong Qin Grilled Fish (S$21.80).

The catch? All you've got to do is pile the ingredients on your plate without letting anything fall off. No big deal.

You get to choose from 36 different ingredients, excluding seven types of meat.

Some of the ingredients we spotted include green vegetables, instant noodles, bamboo shoots, soya bean sprouts, kelp, hot dog, luncheon meat, mushrooms, crab sticks, lotus roots, and more.

The grilled fish itself is a sea bass and you can pre-order it for dinner by dropping the stall owner a message.

The stall also has a Sour Pickled Vege Grilled Fish which is suitable for kids.

The stall opened early this month, according to its Facebook page. Located at Sin Ming AutoCity, it offers both dine-in and takeaway options.

Other dishes to try

What's a mala meal without a few side dishes?

The newly-opened mala hotpot stall has 12 items on its menu including your regular Mala Xiang Guo and a few other favourites.

There is the Fried Egg With Tomato (S$5), a great dish to accompany your spicy and numbing mala hotpot.

Or are you craving even more spice? Its Chicken In Dried Chilli (S$10) should do the trick.

Xiao Ma Ge Mala Hotpot

Address: 160 Sin Ming Drive Auto City #01-20

Operating hours: Monday - Saturday: 10am - 10pm, Sunday & Public Holiday: Closed

Contact: 9069 9696

Top images from Xiao Ma Ge Mala Hotpot Facebook.