Lucky Plaza and Peninsula Plaza to lift odd-even weekend entry restrictions from Apr. 10

Weekend entry restrictions to Lucky Plaza and Peninsula Plaza will be lifted with effect from Saturday, Apr. 10, following improvements in the crowding situation at both malls.

This was announced in a joint media release issued by Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Enterprise Singapore (ESG) on Apr. 9.

Entry restrictions effective in crowd control

STB and ESG worked closely with the operators of both malls to implement the odd-even entry restrictions, which came into effect on Aug. 29, 2020.

Under the restrictions, each visitor's entry to the malls is limited to odd or even dates, depending on the last digit of their NRIC or FIN number.

For example, if the last digit is an odd number, they would only be allowed to enter on odd dates of the weekend.

Over the last few months, a few improvements have been observed at both malls during the peak periods on weekends, such as better management of queues and pedestrian traffic.

Both malls have reduced crowds around the mall perimeters and within malls, as the operators worked to prevent the congregation of visitors.

The number of composition fines issued to businesses and individuals have decreased by 70 per cent, compared to before the implementation of the entry restrictions.

Visitors encouraged to visit during off-peak hours

While the entry restictions are being lifted from Apr. 10, the agencies said that visitors are strongly advised not to rush to these malls immediately, or to visit during peak hours.

Patrons should plan their visits during weekdays or non-peak periods on weekends to avoid a long waiting time to enter the malls.

STB and ESG will continue to work closely with the mall operators and relevant agencies to ensure that all prevailing safe-distancing measures are strictly implemented.

The crowd situation will be closely monitored, and if necessary, the agencies will reimpose entry restrictions.

