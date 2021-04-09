Back

Lucky Plaza and Peninsula Plaza to lift odd-even weekend entry restrictions from Apr. 10

Just in time for the weekend.

Guan Zhen Tan | April 09, 2021, 06:34 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Weekend entry restrictions to Lucky Plaza and Peninsula Plaza will be lifted with effect from Saturday, Apr. 10, following improvements in the crowding situation at both malls.

This was announced in a joint media release issued by Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Enterprise Singapore (ESG) on Apr. 9.

Entry restrictions effective in crowd control

STB and ESG worked closely with the operators of both malls to implement the odd-even entry restrictions, which came into effect on Aug. 29, 2020.

Under the restrictions, each visitor's entry to the malls is limited to odd or even dates, depending on the last digit of their NRIC or FIN number.

For example, if the last digit is an odd number, they would only be allowed to enter on odd dates of the weekend.

Over the last few months, a few improvements have been observed at both malls during the peak periods on weekends, such as better management of queues and pedestrian traffic.

Both malls have reduced crowds around the mall perimeters and within malls, as the operators worked to prevent the congregation of visitors.

The number of composition fines issued to businesses and individuals have decreased by 70 per cent, compared to before the implementation of the entry restrictions.

Visitors encouraged to visit during off-peak hours

While the entry restictions are being lifted from Apr. 10, the agencies said that visitors are strongly advised not to rush to these malls immediately, or to visit during peak hours.

Patrons should plan their visits during weekdays or non-peak periods on weekends to avoid a long waiting time to enter the malls.

STB and ESG will continue to work closely with the mall operators and relevant agencies to ensure that all prevailing safe-distancing measures are strictly implemented.

The crowd situation will be closely monitored, and if necessary, the agencies will reimpose entry restrictions.

Top image via via Lucky Plaza and Peninsula Plaza websites

Jurong East mama shop owner suffers heart attack & awaits surgery, residents come together to clear stocks

:')

April 09, 2021, 06:49 PM

No basis to Indonesia's allegations that S'pore is a 'paradise for fugitives of corruption': MFA

MFA said that Singapore has been providing assistance to Indonesia on several past and ongoing investigations.

April 09, 2021, 06:46 PM

Blue spider wasp amputates all of spider's legs in a few seconds on S'pore's Coney Island

'Wah, it's like chicken wings.'

April 09, 2021, 06:24 PM

Wall's ice cream served in Ben & Jerry’s cup provokes customer's ire, One Faber Group responds

Mix up.

April 09, 2021, 06:22 PM

Innisfree advertises utilising ‘paper bottle’ but actually has plastic bottle hiding inside

"I felt betrayed when finding out that the paper bottle product was a plastic bottle", wrote one social media user.

April 09, 2021, 05:57 PM

S'pore shuttle bus driver plays mobile game while driving in Yishun

Please drive carefully.

April 09, 2021, 05:03 PM

Decathlon opening new outlet at Clementi Mall in May, 2021

Good news for westies.

April 09, 2021, 04:52 PM

Pakatan Harapan picks Anwar as M'sia PM candidate for next GE, is open to working with any group

Another campaign ahead.

April 09, 2021, 04:43 PM

Congregational prayers to be allowed in dorms during Ramadan, subject to safe distancing measures

Up to 200 residents will be able to attend the prayer sessions in each dormitory every day.

April 09, 2021, 04:30 PM

Comment: Next 4G leader likely sitting at Heng Swee Keat press conference & other observations on the ground

Things will be even clearer when a new Finance Minister is appointed by PM Lee.

April 09, 2021, 04:17 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.