Back

Lost husky in Bukit Batok wanders casually into coffee shop looking for its owner

Important to keep your dog leashed.

Zhangxin Zheng | April 16, 2021, 12:12 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Update on April 16, 3pm: The dog has reunited with the owner.

 

A lost husky went on an unexpected adventure around its neighbourhood in Bukit Batok.

It was sighted on Apr. 16 morning in a coffeeshop at Bukit Batok East Avenue 4.

The husky was described to be "friendly" and appeared to be inspecting the area curiously.

Photo by Vincent Lee.

Photo by Vincent Lee.

Photo by Jonenn Aw.

Photo by Vincent Lee.

It also took a break in the coffeeshop, chilling with other patrons.

The unleashed dog clearly captured the attention of other patrons.

One helpful man then posted photos of it to Facebook group, "Lost and found pets in Singapore", in an attempt to find its owner.

Photo by Vincent Lee.

Photo by Vincent Lee.

Mothership understands that the dog is now secured.

It apparently ran out from a condominium in the vicinity and the owner has been searching for it. SPCA has also been informed.

Hope the goodest boi reunites with its owner soon.

Top photo collage via Lost and found pets in Singapore/Facebook by Vincent Lee

14-year-old derpy senior dog abandoned in Yishun dies

His last days were spent on the streets before being picked up.

April 16, 2021, 01:56 PM

Single mum allocated 'horror' rental flat in Marsiling; HDB apologises & arranges replacement flat

HDB has since allocated a replacement flat to Ong.

April 16, 2021, 01:52 PM

M'sian MP buys motorcycle for delivery rider who was using a borrowed & damaged bicycle

The 22 year-old delivery rider also worked a separate day job to keep up with his rent.

April 16, 2021, 01:42 PM

Dasmond Koh forbids NoonTalk Media artistes from wearing flip-flops in public

No dating is allowed either.

April 16, 2021, 12:27 PM

Man, 55, jailed 3 weeks for throwing spittle at woman's back in Yishun

The victim suddenly felt a warm liquid hit her back.

April 16, 2021, 12:26 PM

Uniqlo's Animal Crossing collection to launch on May. 24, 2021, features Tom Nook & K.K. Slider

Throwback to this time, last year.

April 16, 2021, 12:08 PM

M'sian actress sells rare Kelantan laksam from S$4.90 at Toa Payoh

Can get Kelantanese food without travelling to Kelantan.

April 16, 2021, 11:39 AM

Pritam Singh pays birthday tribute to wife's project to teach Punjabi to children

The Workers' Party leader shared that he wants his daughter to learn both Mandarin and Punjabi.

April 16, 2021, 10:58 AM

Adidas at VivoCity has customisation zone that lets you personalise clothes & accessories from S$5

Only for newly purchase items.

April 16, 2021, 10:55 AM

M'sian boy eats packed lunch discreetly out of respect for fasting classmates during Ramadan

Socially aware from a young age.

April 16, 2021, 03:10 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.