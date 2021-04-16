Lost husky in Bukit Batok wanders casually into coffee shop looking for its owner

Update on April 16, 3pm: The dog has reunited with the owner.

A lost husky went on an unexpected adventure around its neighbourhood in Bukit Batok.

It was sighted on Apr. 16 morning in a coffeeshop at Bukit Batok East Avenue 4.

The husky was described to be "friendly" and appeared to be inspecting the area curiously.

It also took a break in the coffeeshop, chilling with other patrons.

The unleashed dog clearly captured the attention of other patrons.

One helpful man then posted photos of it to Facebook group, "Lost and found pets in Singapore", in an attempt to find its owner.

Mothership understands that the dog is now secured.

It apparently ran out from a condominium in the vicinity and the owner has been searching for it. SPCA has also been informed.

Hope the goodest boi reunites with its owner soon.

Top photo collage via Lost and found pets in Singapore/Facebook by Vincent Lee