Back

Lost beagle at risk of running onto Tanjong Pagar road subdued with dustbin cover by passers-by

The only way to deal with a skittish dog at 2am in the morning,

Belmont Lay | April 13, 2021, 03:07 AM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

A beagle got lost in Tanjong Pagar in the early hours of Monday morning, April 12 -- only to be subdued by residents using their quick thinking and an ubiquitous green public dustbin cover.

The skittish and frightened canine with no leash on it had to be prevented from dashing across the road, and the only way that could be achieved at 2am in the morning was apparently via any means necessary.

via

With the dustbin cover hoisted over the dog to keep it safe from itself, the four-legged ball of fur and energy ended up being able to only stick its head out of a hole on the side of the dustbin cover.

via

According to at least one passer-by at the scene, the beagle was described as being "a bit aggressive".

Everton Park adventure

The bizarre incident of a furry escapee trying to make a run for it involved three passers-by, who spotted the dog at Block 3 Everton Park in Tanjong Pagar.

As the beagle tried to make a dash for the roads and into the path of oncoming traffic, the passers-by worked together to put the bin cover over the dog.

One of the passers-by subsequently found a makeshift leash, which they used to tie to the harness on the dog.

This was done after the dog was let out of its dustbin prison to allow it to move more freely on the ground.

via

The dog on the loose was then reported to the Animal Veterinary Service (AVS), not before it was given some water.

Waited for NParks personnel

One of the passers-by, Muhammad Hakim wrote on Facebook initially when the dog was found that he "cannot keep it at my house" and had called the authorities.

The passers-by then remained with the dog until AVS personnel showed up at the scene to take it in.

National Parks Board (NParks) officers dropped by to secure the dog at about 3:20am.

The dog was seen going into the carrier willingly by itself.

via

Dog had run off

According to a Facebook comment by the dog's owner, the beagle had ran off by itself and got lost.

Top photos via here & here

Heng Swee Keat does meet-the-people session as usual after stepping aside as PM-in-waiting

Heng reassured residents that he was not retiring.

April 13, 2021, 02:20 AM

No new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases reported on Apr. 12, 2021

Today's update in full.

April 13, 2021, 12:34 AM

Canada govt reportedly vowed to withdraw funding from a forum if it gave Taiwan president an award

The forum said they haven't decided on the winner yet.

April 12, 2021, 10:21 PM

Man allegedly called Grab driver a 'beggar' & threatened to get 'inspector' son to detain him

The driver wrote: "No matter how rich you are, people like you can never buy class."

April 12, 2021, 09:03 PM

Gay couple in Thailand receive death threats from Indonesian netizens after sharing wedding photos

Death threats were also sent to the couple's families and wedding photographer.

April 12, 2021, 06:25 PM

Groups of 50 to be allowed for walking, cycling, & kayaking tours in S'pore from Apr. 14

Up from the current maximum of 20.

April 12, 2021, 06:25 PM

Panel to review cycling on roads, including licensing, theory test for cyclists

The review will take a few months.

April 12, 2021, 06:10 PM

3 men, all 20, arrested for alleged assault & robbery along Chancery Lane involving vape pods & handphone

The alleged victim will also be investigated for offences under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act.

April 12, 2021, 05:59 PM

Mousedeer munching on mushroom at Thomson Nature Park looks like it's smoking a cigarette

Smoke break.

April 12, 2021, 05:43 PM

S'pore mum dies unexpectedly after giving birth to 5th child, neighbours raise funds to support family

The children are younger than seven years old.

April 12, 2021, 05:31 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.