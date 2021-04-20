Back

2 workers in ICU, 9 discharged from hospital after lorry accident on PIE that left 1 dead

A total of 17 migrant workers were hospitalised from the accident, one of whom passed away.

Jane Zhang | April 20, 2021, 11:28 PM

An accident between a lorry and a stationary tipper truck on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) before the Jalan Bahar exit around 6am on Tuesday (Apr. 20) left one 33-year-old male passenger dead and 16 hospitalised.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday night, Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC) provided an update on the condition of the men injured in the accident, all of whom are migrant workers.

2 workers in Intensive Care Unit

Responding to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that at the site of the accident, two people were found trapped at the rear compartment of the lorry, and were then rescued using hydraulic rescue equipment.

Police told Mothership that when the 17 lorry passengers were conveyed to the hospital, two were unconscious.

According to MWC, as of Tuesday night, nine of the injured workers have been discharged from hospital after being treated for minor injuries.

Seven remain warded in the hospital, two of whom are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

MWC said that it is in contact with the affected workers' employer and is working with the employer to provide assistance to the workers.

Workers protected under Work Injury Compensation Act

MWC also added that the migrant workers should be protected under the Work Injury Compensation Act (WICA), which "lets employees to make claims for work-related injuries or diseases without having to file a civil suit under common law".

MWC said that it will contact the loved ones of the deceased worker, to offer their sympathies and to provide some interim financial assistance to the family, because it will take time for WICA to be paid out.

For members of public who wish to financially support the affected workers or to contribute to MWC's general fund to support migrant workers in need can do so here.

Top photos via Facebook / Complaint Singapore and ItsRainingRaincoats. 

