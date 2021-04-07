Lin Chiling donates S$189,000 to victims of Taiwan train crash that killed at least 50, injured 200

Taiwanese celebrity Lin Chiling's charity foundation announced that the star has donated NT$4 million (~S$189,000) to the victims of the Taroko train crash on Apr. 2, which has killed at least 50 people and injured over 200.

The Chiling Charity Foundation, which Lin established in 2011, wrote in a Facebook post thanking medical professionals and rescue workers for their efforts, and hoped for the safety and health of the victims.

"After darkness, there will be light," the post read.

The post further explained that the money donated will be directed towards helping the victims, to provide them with support and help nurse them back to health after the frontline disaster relief work has been completed.

"What we can do is really limited, through continued love and courage, we hope to bring everyone greater strength to keep going," it said.

Top image via Lin Chiling/Instagram, 林銘鋒's Facebook page