Instagrammable 'fried egg' meringue topping now available at LiHo

LiHo's A Cup of Sunny Side Up drink series launched on Apr. 2.

But don't be quick to dismiss it as a prank due to the strange combination of fried egg in bubble tea, coupled with its launch a day after April Fool's Day.

The eggy appearance is also a nod to the Easter weekend.

The fried egg is actually a meringue, an airy, light French dessert made of whipped eggs and sugar.

Fried egg meringue

Each egg meringue topping costs S$1.50.

You can top it on any drink on the existing LiHo menu.

Despite the weird idea, it actually looks quite cute and Instagrammable on top of your favourite LiHo drink.

Cute appearance aside, the egg meringue with its cotton candy-like flavour and texture produces a sweet fragrance and adds a bit of thickness to your drink when mixed into it.

LiHO recommends customers to first take a small bite of the meringue before crushing and mixing it into the drink.

Nonetheless, feel free to snack on the egg meringue separately if you wish.

You may also stand a 15 per cent chance to receive a rare heart-shaped egg meringue in your drink.

A Cup of Sunny Side Up Drink Series

If you aren't sure which drink pairs best with the meringue, check out the new series with three varieties.

Boasting strong tea flavours, the Blueberry Eggy DaHongPao (S$5.50/S$6.50) consists of an ice-blended Da Hong Pao milk tea infused with blueberries, topped with the egg meringue.

If you can't get enough of toppings, the Lychee Oreo Egg Latte (S$6.50/S$7.50) is a good choice.

Made with lychee rose, mango, and fresh milk, the drink is topped with crushed Oreo bits on whipped cream and egg meringue.

For this particular drink, LiHO recommends using the egg meringue to scoop up a bit of whipped cream and Oreo bits before taking a small bite into it and mixing the crushed meringue into the drink.

Those who prefer fruit teas without a strong milky taste, the Strawberry Eggy Green Tea (S$5.50/S$6.50) is a simple strawberry-flavoured green tea topped with the egg meringue.

Note that the drink series may contain milk, eggs, soy and wheat.

Customers can purchase the Sunny Side Up drink series on LiHO TEA’s Lazmall Store and redeem it at selected LiHO TEA outlets nationwide.

A special price of 10 per cent off will be available this month during Lazada's KTHXBUY Weekly Bazaar Campaign, while stocks last.

Where?

You can find the drink at any of the following 30 LiHo outlets:

Ang Mo Kio Hub

Bedok Mall, Bugis+

Bukit Batok

Bukit Panjang Plaza

Clementi Mall

Compass One

East Point

Hougang Mall

IMM

Junction 8

Jurong Point (Level 2)

Lot One

Loyang Point

NEX

North Point

POIZ Centre

Seletar Mall

Sun Plaza

Sunshine Place

Suntec City (Level 3)

Our Tampines Hub

Tiong Bahru Shopping Centre

Toa Payoh Central

VivoCity

Waterway Point

Whitesands

Wisma Atria

Woodgrove

Woodlands Mart

Top images by LiHo.