Lazada goes physical with pop-up store at Robinson's old 3rd floor spot in Raffles City

It will be open from Apr. 2 to 18.

Jason Fan | April 07, 2021, 02:40 PM

Lazada will be opening a pop-up store at Raffles City Shopping Mall, in order to showcase home furnishings and smart home products.

The online retailer will be taking over the space formerly occupied by Robinsons on the third level of the mall, which is over 10,000 square feet.

From online to offline

The pop-up space is part of Lazada's online-to-offline (O2O) retail concept, and will be open to the public from Apr. 2 to 18, from 10am to 10pm.

Shoppers will be able to check out the products on display, purchase them using the Lazada app, and have the items delivered to their homes.

Image via Lazada.

This is similar to IKEA's showrooms, which feature various interior designs, hoping to inspire customers.

The pop-up store will feature a large number of brands, including Bosch, Tefal, WMF and Samsung.

Image via OIKIA by Beyond Essentials Pte Ltd/FB.

Image via OIKIA by Beyond Essentials Pte Ltd/FB.

Lucky customers can win an entire room worth of products

According to Lazada, many companies pivoted online last year, due to the temporary closures of their physical stores, with Lazada seeing an increase of more than 300 per cent in sellers onboarded with the company.

As a result, many customers grew accustomed to the convenience of having their purchases delivered to their doorstep.

Lazada said that their pop-up store provides the "ideal solution", where customers can preview home furnishings and appliances, purchase them during the showcase, and then have the items delivered straight to their homes.

The company is also holding a weekly room giveaway, where they will give away an entire room worth of products to one winner.

Those interested will have to share a photo taken at the pop-up space on Facebook or Instagram, and tell Lazada why they should win the furniture and home appliances displayed.

More details about the contest can be found here.

Top image via OIKIA by Beyond Essentials Pte Ltd/FB.

