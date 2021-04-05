Back

Lamborghini mounts kerb in Orchard, RIP road sign

Road sign passed away.

Belmont Lay | April 05, 2021, 12:56 PM

A Lamborghini mounted a split-way kerb in Orchard that separates Bideford Road and Cairnhill Road.

A video of the incident was posted on Facebook on Saturday, April 3.

Did not go either left or right

The luxury sports car drove up the chevron markings on the road and straight into the pointed kerb, destroying a blue split-way road sign with its bonnet.

Reversed

The Lamborghini then reversed and bounced off the road, likely causing kerb rash to the underside of the vehicle.

The car with the dashboard camera filming the scene stopped in the wake of the kerb-mounted Lamborghini, unsure whether to proceed.

Road sign flattened

The blue split-way road sign was partially flattened after it was knocked over.

Damage to public property would require compensation.

According to a 2010 figures for compensation, damage to public property can easily run up to thousands of dollars:

Lamp post (complete replacement): S$2,000

Road railing: Less than S$200

Traffic light control: S$10,000

Trees: Fine of at least S$2,000

