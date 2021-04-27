Free delivery for fresh flower bouquets on KrisShop this Mother’s Day, plus free gift wrapping & customised greeting card

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, which means that the time has come to pamper the queen of your household.

If you’d like to show your mother how much she means to you, consider getting her a gift from KrisShop.com.

Most of you might remember flipping the KrisShop catalogue on board your Singapore Airlines flight.

They now have an online site as well, where you can shop an extensive range of products, ranging from cosmetics and fragrances to electronics and exclusive co-branded items, even without flying.

Flower bouquets with free delivery

This Mother’s Day, send your mum a fresh bouquet of artfully arranged flowers from KrisShop.com.

Apart from enjoying free flower delivery services on May 9, 2021, you’ll also get a complimentary customised greeting card.

There are three types of flowers retailing at two different price points each:

1) Fleur Box

Standalone price: S$85

Add-on price if you purchase another item: S$79

Click here to add to cart.

2) Ruby Splendour

Standalone price: S$135

Add-on price if you purchase another item: S$129

Click here to add to cart.

3) Peach Blossoms

Standalone price: S$135

Add-on price if you purchase another item: S$129

Click here to add to cart.

As you can see, purchasing a gift will entitle you to a better rate for your flowers. What's more, you’ll even get to enjoy complimentary wrapping for your gift.

Pre-order for flowers is available till May 4 (for add-on flowers) and May 5 (for standalone flowers).

Gift ideas to consider

Meanwhile, here are some Mother’s Day gift ideas you can consider along with the add-on flowers:

1) Nestbloom The Rose Ritual (S$84)

NestBloom is an edible beauty product made with bird’s nest.

Completely natural and free of preservatives, each bloom is meticulously handcrafted and freeze-dried to preserve its nutrients.

Quick and easy to prepare, it only requires five minutes before consumption, making it the perfect treat for your mum.

Click here to add to cart.

2) Skin Inc My Nightly Dose™ of Uplift (S$158)

Uplift your mother’s skin in more ways than one with My Nightly Dose™ of Uplift.

This kit contains two boosters as well as a Hydro-Cream sleep mask base that:

Provides 24-hour hydration

Minimises pore appearance

Strengthens the skin barrier for natural protection

Soothes and calms the skin

Great for mums who wish to have smoother, firmer and younger-looking skin.

Click here to add to cart.

3) Haus of Dietrich Kara Set (S$235)

Handmade in Italy with 925-sterling silver, one side of this necklace is made of 24-carat gold vermeil, whilst the other is rhodium-plated.

Paired with a double-sided glittering charm that matches the stud earrings, this beautiful set will complement your mother’s outfits on every occasion.

Click here to add to cart.

Free delivery with minimum spend of S$50

That’s not all.

You’ll also be able to get your shopping delivered directly to your home with a minimum spend of S$50, as well as earn and redeem KrisFlyer miles while shopping on KrisShop.com*.

Don’t miss out on this chance to pamper your mum and be rewarded at the same time.

*Terms and conditions apply.

This sponsored article by KrisShop made this writer excited for Mother’s Day.

Top image via KrisShop