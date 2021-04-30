Kinohimitsu now selling 1-for-1 bird’s nest at only S$49.90 till May 9, 2021

Mother’s Day is just a few days away.

If you haven’t gotten your mum a gift, here’s a great gift idea.

1-for-1 promotion

From now till May 9, Kinohimitsu will be having a one-for-one promotion on their Fruity Camellia Bird’s Nest gift sets at only S$49.90 for eight bottles.

According to Kinohimitsu, bird’s nest can help to improve one’s sleep quality, immunity and complexion. It also does not contain any preservatives, artificial colours or flavours.

These gift sets even come in two beautifully designed packages - green (exclusive to Kinohimitsu’s official e-store) and peach - that will definitely make your mum swoon over how beautiful and elegant they are:

Each box contains four bottles of peach camellia tea bird’s nest and four bottles of blueberry camellia tea bird’s nest. The products are said to:

Peach

Improves skin texture Reduces wrinkles Regulates digestion Encourages bowel movement Reduces age-related eye disease

Blueberry

Reduces tired eyes or blurred vision Stimulates collagen synthesis to rejuvenate skin Enhances cognitive performance Improves digestive health

These Fruity Camellia Bird’s Nest gift sets can now be purchased at the following places:

Qoo10

Lazada

Shopee

Taobao

iShopChangi

Ezbuy

KrisShop

Guardian

Watsons

OG

Welcia

Kinohimitsu’s official e-store

Kinohimitsu retail stores

This sponsored article by Kinohimitsu made this writer want to buy bird’s nest for her mother.

Top image via Kinohimitsu