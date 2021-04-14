Back

King of Fried Rice opening new outlet in Bedok on April 15, 2021

Fourth outlet.

Mandy How | April 14, 2021, 04:58 PM

King of Fried Rice is opening its fourth outlet in Bedok.

The casual eatery previously made it to the forefront of Singaporeans' consciousness by selling fried rice similar to Din Tai Fung's.

The newest stall is located at the FoodHub Coffeeshop at Bedok Interchange, next to Bedok Mall.

The menu appears to be largely consistent with existing outlets, with options of mala fried rice, egg fried rice, XO fried rice, and tom yum fried rice.

Expect to pay around S$6.50 - S$8 for a serving with protein/seafood.

It is unclear if the long queues have abated since the opening of multiple outlets. If not, prepare to wait more than half an hour for your rice.

King of Fried Rice @ Bedok

Address:

FoodHub Coffeeshop at Bedok Interchange

209 New Upper Changi Rd, #01-633, Singapore 460209

Opening Hours: 11:30am - 9:30pm, daily

Other outlets: Golden Mile, Sengkang Kopitiam Square, and Chinatown Food Street

Top image via King of Fried Rice, Loh Wei

