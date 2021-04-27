KFC S'pore Mother's Day S$41.95 meal for 4 comes with speed foaming automatic hand wash

To celebrate Mother's Day, KFC Singapore is offering a "Celebration Feast" set meal for four pax from Apr. 30 to May 16, 2021.

The set meal comes with a free speed foaming automatic hand wash that's worth S$49.90, according to KFC.

Celebration Feast

The Celebration Feast (S$41.95) includes:

10pcs Chicken

5pcs tenders

12pcs nuggets

Free Walch Speed Foaming Hand Wash (worth S$49.90)

Walch Speed Foaming Hand Wash

The Walch Speed Foaming Hand Wash has the following features:

A dispensing speed of 0.25s

Contactless to reduce touchpoint

Details

The Celebration Feast will be available for a limited time via Dine-in, Takeaway and KFC delivery from Apr. 30 to May 16.

Top photo via KFC Singapore and Guardian