KFC S'pore Mother's Day S$41.95 meal for 4 comes with speed foaming automatic hand wash

To celebrate Mother's Day, KFC Singapore is offering a "Celebration Feast" set meal for four pax from Apr. 30 to May 16, 2021.
The set meal comes with a free speed foaming automatic hand wash that's worth S$49.90, according to KFC.
Celebration Feast
The Celebration Feast (S$41.95) includes:
- 10pcs Chicken
- 5pcs tenders
- 12pcs nuggets
- Free Walch Speed Foaming Hand Wash (worth S$49.90)
Walch Speed Foaming Hand Wash
The Walch Speed Foaming Hand Wash has the following features:
- A dispensing speed of 0.25s
- Contactless to reduce touchpoint
Details
The Celebration Feast will be available for a limited time via Dine-in, Takeaway and KFC delivery from Apr. 30 to May 16.
Top photo via KFC Singapore and Guardian
