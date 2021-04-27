Back

KFC S'pore Mother's Day S$41.95 meal for 4 comes with speed foaming automatic hand wash

To wash your hands after eating fried chicken.

Siti Hawa | April 27, 2021, 02:11 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

To celebrate Mother's Day, KFC Singapore is offering a "Celebration Feast" set meal for four pax from Apr. 30 to May 16, 2021.

The set meal comes with a free speed foaming automatic hand wash that's worth S$49.90, according to KFC.

Celebration Feast

Photo via KFC Singapore

The Celebration Feast (S$41.95) includes:

  • 10pcs Chicken

  • 5pcs tenders

  • 12pcs nuggets

  • Free Walch Speed Foaming Hand Wash (worth S$49.90)

Walch Speed Foaming Hand Wash

Photo via Guardian

The Walch Speed Foaming Hand Wash has the following features:

  • A dispensing speed of 0.25s

  • Contactless to reduce touchpoint

Details

The Celebration Feast will be available for a limited time via Dine-in, Takeaway and KFC delivery from Apr. 30 to May 16.

Top photo via KFC Singapore and Guardian

Thai PM fined S$250 for not wearing mask after Bangkok makes it compulsory

Bangkok is experiencing a third wave of Covid-19.

April 27, 2021, 01:19 PM

Passers-by nonchalant as Golden Mile false ceiling collapses in front of them, video shows

Obviously people have seen crazier stuff at Golden Mile Complex.

April 27, 2021, 12:45 PM

Obama deplores 'illegitimate' military rule in Myanmar, calls violence on civilians 'heartbreaking'

He said the military's brutal effort to impose its will on the people shouldn't be accepted by the world.

April 27, 2021, 12:41 PM

'Pink moon', one of 2021's supermoons, shines on S'pore on Apr. 26, 2021

Next supermoon on May 26.

April 27, 2021, 12:15 PM

West Virginia will give US$100 savings bond to residents aged 16-35 who get a Covid-19 vaccine

The governor is trying to further slow down the rate of infections.

April 27, 2021, 11:59 AM

Lee Kwang Soo leaving 'Running Man' after 11 years

:'(

April 27, 2021, 11:57 AM

S'porean pilot delivers helicopter to megayacht docked at Keppel Marina

Some of us deliver food, others deliver helicopters.

April 27, 2021, 11:40 AM

2-week call-ups 'nothing' compared to time spent on games, social media: Aussie volunteer serving in SAF

Stories of Us: Australia-born Michael Ryan explains his motivation behind joining the SAF Volunteer Corps, and why he thinks volunteering for a good cause isn't as difficult as one might imagine.

April 27, 2021, 11:24 AM

McDonald's S'pore to launch Chick 'N' Cheese burger & Pizza McShaker Fries on April 29, 2021

New things to try.

April 27, 2021, 09:59 AM

Fallen Indonesia submarine crew seen in video singing 'Goodbye' ballad

They were singing on board the doomed vessel.

April 27, 2021, 03:20 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.