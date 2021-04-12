Joy Luck Teahouse S'pore launches 'authentic Hong Kong' Lo Po Beng for S$2.50 from Apr. 15

To celebrate the opening of their eighth outlet at Junction 8, Joy Luck Teahouse has launched a new item: Hong Kong-style Wife Cake or Lo Po Beng.

Lo Po Beng

For the uninitiated, Lo Po Beng is a traditional Cantonese pastry with a thin flaky crust and mashed candied winter melon fillings that is slightly sweet.

The Lo Po Beng, priced at S$2.50, will be exclusively available at Junction 8 from Apr. 15 to 18.

Customers can purchase it at other outlets thereafter.

Opening promotion

To celebrate its opening, a series of opening promotions will be offered from Apr. 15 to 18, 2021:

First 88 customers of the day: Buy one box (four pieces) of Lo Po Beng and get one box free. (limited to one box each)

89th customer onwards: 18 percent off Lo Po Beng (no minimum quantity)

Top photos via Joy Luck Teahouse