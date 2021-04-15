Back

Jennifer Aniston adopting baby girl from Mexican orphanage? Not true, says representative.

Her representative has denied those reports.

Syahindah Ishak | April 15, 2021, 11:39 AM

American actress and star of the hit TV show 'Friends', Jennifer Aniston, was going to adopt a baby girl from an orphanage, some reports claimed.

Not true

However, her representative has since denied those reports, and told People Magazine that the story is a "fabrication".

The rep had also told tabloid news TMZ that the rumour is "false and never happened".

Sources claimed she broke the news during 'Friends' reunion

Sources had claimed that Aniston was in the process of adopting a baby girl from Casa Hogar Sion orphanage located in Mexico.

Tabloid magazine Closer had reported that Aniston told her 'Friends' castmates about the supposed adoption during filming for the 'Friends' reunion.

Closer further quoted a source that said:

"Jen felt the reunion was the perfect time to make her baby announcement to the whole gang. While the girls already knew – as they see each other regularly – she thought it would be special to tell the boys when they were all together, as she rarely sees them these days due to their busy lives and work commitments.

Spending almost every waking hour together for a decade, they lived through every detail of each other's lives and supported each other through all their hard times including Courteney’s fertility struggles and Jen’s painful divorce from Brad Pitt."

Aniston has been married twice, first to Hollywood star Brad Pitt and subsequently to actor, producer and director Justin Theroux.

However, she does not have children of her own.

Top photo via Getty Images.

