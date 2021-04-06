Back

Japan teen stabbed to death after allegedly asking car playing loud music to turn volume down

A knife that is suspected of being used as a weapon was found at the scene.

Matthias Ang | April 06, 2021, 03:19 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

On March 27, an 18-year-old man in Japan, Jo Takamine, was stabbed to death after he shouted at a car for playing loud music in Kamakura City, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japanese media Soranews24 reported.

According to Tokyo Shimbun, the incident happened at around 4.05am in the morning, with his death confirmed about 1.5 hours later in the hospital where he was taken.

Three men are suspected to be involved in his death, with the police investigating the matter on charges of murder.

What happened?

According to the police, Takamine had been walking on the sidewalk of a prefectural road with a friend, when a car drove past them blasting loud music.

In response, Takamine had allegedly yelled at the car, calling it "noisy", with Japan Today reporting that he had asked the driver to turn the volume down.

The car then turned back, with three men emerging from the car. A quarrel then ensued and quickly escalated into an assault, with two of the men attacking Takamine, resulting in the 18-year-old being stabbed multiple times in the back.

No injuries were reported for Takamine's friend.

Afterwards, the three men reportedly fled the scene in their car by driving in the direction of Fujisawa City.

A knife suspected of being used as a weapon was also found at the scene.

Incident occurred in a residential area with shops

Japanese media further reported that the incident took place in a residential area with stores, about 500 metres south of the Shonan-Fukasawa Station on the Shonan Monorail Enoshima Line.

A 60-year-old resident who was interviewed by Tokyo Shimbun has since voiced his concern about a similar incident happening to him given the quietness of the place at night.

Top photo by Lemon Loco Gifts via Flickr

24 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore on Apr. 6, no community cases

More information will be released in the evening.

April 06, 2021, 04:08 PM

Illegal racers in S'pore to be slapped with 1 year jail term & heftier fines of up to S$5,000

Need for speed.

April 06, 2021, 03:50 PM

North Korea pulls out of Tokyo Olympics to 'protect' its athletes from Covid-19

North Korea has in place strict border controls to protect itself from the pandemic.

April 06, 2021, 03:29 PM

Ong Ye Kung: 'Little bit disappointed' at public criticism of S'pore's S$27 million contribution, but glad for MP support

Helping others helps ourselves.

April 06, 2021, 02:58 PM

Thai transgender women pose with exemption certs after getting drafted for army

Annual recruitment exercise.

April 06, 2021, 02:31 PM

S'porean man, 20, left home to meet girlfriend while on MC & waiting for Covid-19 test result

He has pleaded guilty in court.

April 06, 2021, 02:22 PM

Yahoo Answers shutting down on May 4, 2021

Users will be able to request and download their data up till June 30, 2021.

April 06, 2021, 02:03 PM

Instagrammable 'fried egg' meringue topping now available at LiHo

Egg made of egg whites.

April 06, 2021, 01:17 PM

5 long weekends in 2022: 5-day public holiday weekend doable with strategic leave-taking

Hopefully we can travel by then.

April 06, 2021, 12:52 PM

Girl, 14, missing since Mar. 26, last seen in Bukit Batok

Please contact the police if you have information about this girl.

April 06, 2021, 12:45 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.