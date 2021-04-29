JanSport makes legpacks for 'people who lack backs'

You've probably heard of backpacks.

Legpacks, not so much.

The product from JanSports is a fully wearable item that skilfully combines two otherwise entirely separate products — shorts and backpacks.

The company, which specialises in outdoor bags, said that the legpacks are for "people who lack backs."

The product is one of many in collaboration with upcycling designer Nicole McLaughlin to support climate and culture causes under the Slow Factory Foundation.

Other products include slippers, chairs, and even sports bras.

You can't buy them online, however — the items were only available via a raffle, which is now over.

Customers paid US$5 (S$6.30) for a single chance to win something from the collection, with unlimited chances allowed.

Nonetheless, JanSport's post on the legpacks went massively viral with about 30,000 shares, a far cry from their usual engagement levels of a couple dozen likes.

McLaughlin has similar concepts on her Instagram page:

Top photo via JanSport