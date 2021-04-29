Back

JanSport makes legpacks for 'people who lack backs'

Actual product.

Mandy How | April 29, 2021, 09:48 AM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

You've probably heard of backpacks.

Legpacks, not so much.

The product from JanSports is a fully wearable item that skilfully combines two otherwise entirely separate products — shorts and backpacks.

Photo via JanSport

The company, which specialises in outdoor bags, said that the legpacks are for "people who lack backs."

The product is one of many in collaboration with upcycling designer Nicole McLaughlin to support climate and culture causes under the Slow Factory Foundation.

Other products include slippers, chairs, and even sports bras.

Photo via JanSport

Photo via JanSport

Photo via JanSport

Photo via JanSport

Photo via JanSport

You can't buy them online, however — the items were only available via a raffle, which is now over.

Customers paid US$5 (S$6.30) for a single chance to win something from the collection, with unlimited chances allowed.

Nonetheless, JanSport's post on the legpacks went massively viral with about 30,000 shares, a far cry from their usual engagement levels of a couple dozen likes.

McLaughlin has similar concepts on her Instagram page:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by nm (@nicolemclaughlin)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by nm (@nicolemclaughlin)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by nm (@nicolemclaughlin)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by nm (@nicolemclaughlin)

Top photo via JanSport

Monkey in Punggol steals elderly woman's bag left on bench, opens it to look for food

Don't leave your belongings unattended.

April 29, 2021, 12:23 AM

Cyclist swerves through traffic, takes hands off of handlebars on River Valley Rd

Reckless.

April 29, 2021, 12:15 AM

Tan Tock Seng Hospital doctor, nurse & 3 patients test positive for Covid-19

This evening's update.

April 28, 2021, 11:47 PM

S'pore police station inspector, 46, charged for allegedly molesting 2 men at police facility

He will return to court on May 18.

April 28, 2021, 11:28 PM

S'porean woman who allegedly pressed heated iron on helper's arm facing 10 more charges

She will return to court on June 9.

April 28, 2021, 09:42 PM

Ong Ye Kung after PM Lee told him he will be new health minister: 'I was wordless'

After nine months as the Minister for Transport.

April 28, 2021, 09:26 PM

US police seen on video laughing at footage of woman with dementia getting arrested

A lawsuit has alleged that the woman was injured during the arrest.

April 28, 2021, 09:21 PM

'A big leadership problem': Members of 4 opposition parties share their thoughts on PM Lee's Cabinet reshuffle

Thoughts on everything from PMETs to the succession question.

April 28, 2021, 08:18 PM

S’porean living in Hong Kong gives lesser-known tourist recommendations for those sick of Mongkok

And Causeway Bay.

April 28, 2021, 07:56 PM

S'pore family accused of harassment on Beow Tan YouTube channel wins praise for gracious response

'Maybe we were too engrossed with peanut butter!' wrote the family.

April 28, 2021, 06:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.