S'porean boy, 14, ranked world No. 1 on International Table Tennis Federation Under-15 list

Singapore's got talent.

Belmont Lay | April 15, 2021, 01:34 AM

Izaac Quek Yong, a 14-year-old Singaporean boy, is now ranked world number one after the International Table Tennis Federation updated its list.

He has become the first Singaporean to top the table tennis world ranking list for players under the age of 15, according to a news release on April 14, 2021, the Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA) said.

Training since 7 years old

Izaac started training at the STTA’s Bishan Zone Training Centre when he was seven years old, STTA’s president Ellen Lee said.

He was selected to join the junior development squad and youth training squad.

Izaac then continued his journey at the Singapore Sports School and was chosen for the STTA’s intermediate squad in 2020.

Undefeated in open

In 2020, Izaac won the Cadet Boys' singles title without losing at all at the ITTF Swedish Junior and Cadet Open.

In March 2021 in Singapore, Izaac finished third in the men’s singles and first in the men’s doubles event together with his teammate Ethan Poh at the National Table Tennis Grand Finale tournament.

STTA is considering sending Izaac for the Asian Youth Games in Guangdong or the Hanoi SEA Games in November, it is understood.

“I am very happy that I am able to achieve this target," Izaac said in a statement.

“I will continue to work hard and achieve more sporting glory for Singapore.”

The association said: "Izaac Quek Yong is the first Singaporean to accomplish this new milestone."

Top photos via Singapore Table Tennis Association

