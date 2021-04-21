iPhone 12 & 12 Mini's new purple colour available for preorder in S'pore from April 23, 2021

Apple unveiled its latest purple finish for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini on April 21.

Purple iPhone 12 and 12 Mini

Here's a look at the light purple-hued phone:

Until this new addition, these phone models were only available in black, white, blue, green and red.

Previously, the only purple iPhone model was the iPhone 11.

Preorder form April 23

The purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini will be available for pre-order from this Friday (April 23).

Subsequently, it will be available for purchase from April 30.

The iPhone 12 is priced from S$1,299, while the iPhone 12 Mini starts from S$1,149.

Top image from Apple.