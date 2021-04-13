Indonesia govt agency apologises for saying S'pore is 'paradise for fugitives of corruption'

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) of Indonesia has released a statement of apology on Apr. 10 for the comments made by the KPK's Deputy for Enforcement Inspector-General Karyoto.

KPK official remarked that Singapore is a "paradise for fugitives of corruption"

Karyoto remarked that Singapore is a "paradise for fugitives of corruption", allegations which Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called baseless.

He said that the KPK had tried to work with the Corrupt Practices Investigations Bureau (CPIB) in Singapore in the handling of Sjamsul Nursalim, an Indonesian business tycoon living in Singapore, but to no avail.

MFA refuted the comments, stating that Singapore has provided assistance to Indonesia on several past and ongoing investigations.

KPK apologises for comments made by deputy, thanks CPIB for longstanding cooperation

In response to Karyoto's remarks, KPK released a statement apologising for the "inconvenience" caused.

"We wish to emphasize that the aforementioned statement is not intended to disparage any system or laws prevailing in the country of Singapore," KPK's spokesperson said.

They added that the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) and the KPK have worked together closely in anti-corruption efforts for a long time, and the CPIB has cooperated with the KPK in investigating corruption cases.

In those cases, the KPK has received assistance in the form of witness interview facilitation, information exchange, and asset tracing, the spokesperson added.

"The KPK is grateful to the CPIB for all the cooperation and valuable assistance provided throughout the years. We hope and trust that the KPK and the CPIB will continue to maintain friendly relations and communications, in the mutual commitment to cooperate in fighting corrupt practices."

The head of the KPK has also apologised for the remarks made by his deputy, Karyoto, adding that the comments had not been cleared by him, reported Kompas.

Mothership has reached out to MFA for comment.

Top image via Wikipedia Commons, Unsplash