Back

Hougang Ave 6 accident sends father & son to hospital, woman appealing for witnesses

Police investigations are ongoing.

Ashley Tan | April 22, 2021, 12:00 AM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

A woman has written an appeal on Facebook for witnesses of an accident that involved her father and brother.

Accident with car and motorcycle

The accident occurred around 5.30pm on Apr. 18, and involved a car and a motorcycle at the junction of Sengkang Central and Hougang Ave 6, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership.

The woman, Nadirah Abdullah, revealed in several posts on Facebook page Roads.sg that her father and brother were riding on a motorcycle at the time of the accident.

Photo from Road.sg

A video of the aftermath shows one man lying on the road surrounded by passers-by. Bloodstains are visible on the ground.

Another man is seen sitting up on the pavement nearby, giving a thumbs up to the camera.

The SCDF and police told Mothership that they were alerted to the accident at around 5:30pm.

According to the police, the 62-year-old motorcyclist, and his 35-year-old pillion rider were conscious when conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

A 32-year-old female car passenger, who was involved in the accident, was also conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

Nadira is appealing for any witnesses to come forward, or for any dashcam footage or camera recordings of the accident.

In the meantime, police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo from Road.sg / FB

Holland Close seafood eatery suspended indefinitely after gastroenteritis outbreak

MOH and SFA are investigating the outbreak.

April 21, 2021, 11:40 PM

'We undoubtedly have to learn to live with wildlife': Police officer on rescuing monitor lizard at Republic Ave

It took him 20 minutes to save a life from becoming roadkill.

April 21, 2021, 11:27 PM

South Korean students shave heads in front of Japanese embassy to protest against Fukushima water release

Making their stand.

April 21, 2021, 11:21 PM

Sole community Covid-19 case reported on Apr. 21 is systems engineer at Parkway Pantai

There have been 60,880 Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore.

April 21, 2021, 10:20 PM

Indonesia seeking help from S'pore & Australia to look for missing submarine with 53 people on board

Situation is developing.

April 21, 2021, 07:40 PM

S'pore cyclist face plants on asphalt after bicycle rides over stray metal object on road

The perils of riding.

April 21, 2021, 06:39 PM

Xiang Yun shares daughter's experience with unauthorised bank transactions, cautions others to be careful

PSA about internet banking safety.

April 21, 2021, 06:20 PM

54-year-old former aviation professional shares timeless advice on how to pursue your mid-career passions

Sew Chun Liang left the aviation industry in 2020 when the pandemic hit to pursue his passion for professional training and coaching.

April 21, 2021, 06:07 PM

Woman buys 30 servings of beancurd to thank bus captains at Serangoon interchange

Gesture of gratitude.

April 21, 2021, 06:00 PM

Railway worker in India saves boy who fell onto path of oncoming train at last second

Close shave.

April 21, 2021, 05:57 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.