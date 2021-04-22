Hougang Ave 6 accident sends father & son to hospital, woman appealing for witnesses

A woman has written an appeal on Facebook for witnesses of an accident that involved her father and brother.

Accident with car and motorcycle

The accident occurred around 5.30pm on Apr. 18, and involved a car and a motorcycle at the junction of Sengkang Central and Hougang Ave 6, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership.

The woman, Nadirah Abdullah, revealed in several posts on Facebook page Roads.sg that her father and brother were riding on a motorcycle at the time of the accident.

A video of the aftermath shows one man lying on the road surrounded by passers-by. Bloodstains are visible on the ground.

Another man is seen sitting up on the pavement nearby, giving a thumbs up to the camera.

The SCDF and police told Mothership that they were alerted to the accident at around 5:30pm.

According to the police, the 62-year-old motorcyclist, and his 35-year-old pillion rider were conscious when conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

A 32-year-old female car passenger, who was involved in the accident, was also conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

Nadira is appealing for any witnesses to come forward, or for any dashcam footage or camera recordings of the accident.

In the meantime, police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo from Road.sg / FB