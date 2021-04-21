Juice bar from Japan opens at Jurong Point with Yuzu, Melon & Strawberry Mix Yoghurt from S$2.70

Honey's Bar has arrived in Singapore.

A juice bar that can be found in Japan's JR East stations, Honey's Bar serves fresh fruit juices with honey.

The brand's first Singapore outlet opened at Jurong Point on Apr. 15, 2021.

Menu

The juice bar is known for their variety of fresh fruit juices with honey, vegetables, fresh milk and yoghurt.

They use honey as their base ingredient, with no added sugar.

A selection of eight seasonal juices will be available in three different sizes, Small, Regular and Large:

Japanese Strawberry Mix Yoghurt (Small: S$3.70, Regular: S$5.60, Large: S$6.50)

Japanese Citrus Mango & Apple (Small: S$3.70, Regular: S$5.60, Large: S$6.50)

Melon (Small: S$2.70, Regular: S$4.60, Large: S$5.10)

Carrot & Apricot (Small: S$2.90, Regular: S$4.80, Large: S$5.30)

Yuzu Mix (Small: S$3.60, Regular: S$5.10, Large: S$5.80)

Mixed Juice (Small: S$2.70, Regular: S$4.60, Large: S$5.10)

Tokyo Green Komatsuna and Pineapple (Small: S$3.50, Regular: S$5.10, Large: S$5.80)

Mandarin Orange, Pear and Apple (Small: S$2.90, Regular: S$4.80, Large: S$5.30)

According to Honey's Bar, the Japanese fruit ingredients and honey are imported from Japan.

Details

Honey's Bar Jurong Point

Address: 63 Jurong West Central 3, #B1-85, Jurong Point Shopping Centre, Singapore 648331

Opening hours: 11am to 9:30pm, daily

Top photos via Honey's Bar Singapore