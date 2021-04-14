Ho Ching shares 9 Chan Chun Sing posts on Facebook & 13 Lawrence Wong posts the day after

Since Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat's surprise Apr. 8 announcement of “stepping aside”, many in Singapore have been trying to guess who will succeed him and become the next Prime Minister-in-waiting.

For most political observers, the field of candidates has been narrowed to four prominent fourth-generation (4G) Ministers.

Yet for those who are desperately looking for more specific signs, the recent social media activity of a particular chief executive seemed to be of interest.

On Apr. 13, Temasek Holdings CEO Ho Ching shared nine Facebook posts by Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing in quick succession.

Ho Ching shares Chan Chun Sing's posts

The sharing spree included posts that were shared without remarks such as this:

And other posts that were shared with an accompanying commentary from Ho.

The rapid fire sharing caught the attention of socio-political site The Online Citizen who published an article pointing out that the first seven of the posts were shared within 15 minutes.

Ho Ching shares Lawrence Wong and Heng Swee Keat posts

However, those who have themselves knee deep in the tea leaves have been thrown a curveball today (Apr. 14).

A prolific Facebook post-sharer, Ho returned to the platform with ten posts from DPM Heng before sharing 13 posts by another supposed-candidate — Minister for Education Lawrence Wong.

Of the 13 posts, none of them featured additional comments from Ho, except one.

Perhaps it's also worth pointing out that Ho's sharing of Chan's posts were interrupted by one post she shared from Member of Parliament for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC Alex Yam.

Make of that what you will.

Perhaps, Ho will start sharing posts from Ong Ye Kung and Desmond Lee soon.

In the meantime, the next concrete sign of who Heng's successor will be might come from the upcoming cabinet reshuffle in less than two weeks’ time.

With Heng announcing that he would be relinquishing his role as Minister for Finance, some believe how Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong fills that role will be telling with regard to the next head of Singapore's 4G leaders.

Top image from Ho Ching, Chan Chun Sing, and Lawrence Wong's Facebook page