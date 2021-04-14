Back

Ho Ching shares 9 Chan Chun Sing posts on Facebook & 13 Lawrence Wong posts the day after

Probably doesn't mean anything. Unless...

Andrew Koay | April 14, 2021, 06:19 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Since Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat's surprise Apr. 8 announcement of “stepping aside”, many in Singapore have been trying to guess who will succeed him and become the next Prime Minister-in-waiting.

For most political observers, the field of candidates has been narrowed to four prominent fourth-generation (4G) Ministers.

Yet for those who are desperately looking for more specific signs, the recent social media activity of a particular chief executive seemed to be of interest.

On Apr. 13, Temasek Holdings CEO Ho Ching shared nine Facebook posts by Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing in quick succession.

Ho Ching shares Chan Chun Sing's posts

The sharing spree included posts that were shared without remarks such as this:

Image of Ho Ching sharing Chan Chun Sing's post

And other posts that were shared with an accompanying commentary from Ho.

Image of Ho Ching sharing Chan Chun Sing's post

The rapid fire sharing caught the attention of socio-political site The Online Citizen who published an article pointing out that the first seven of the posts were shared within 15 minutes.

Ho Ching shares Lawrence Wong and Heng Swee Keat posts

However, those who have themselves knee deep in the tea leaves have been thrown a curveball today (Apr. 14).

A prolific Facebook post-sharer, Ho returned to the platform with ten posts from DPM Heng before sharing 13 posts by another supposed-candidate — Minister for Education Lawrence Wong.

Of the 13 posts, none of them featured additional comments from Ho, except one.

Screenshot of Ho Ching's post sharing Lawrence Wong's post

Perhaps it's also worth pointing out that Ho's sharing of Chan's posts were interrupted by one post she shared from Member of Parliament for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC Alex Yam.

Make of that what you will.

Perhaps, Ho will start sharing posts from Ong Ye Kung and Desmond Lee soon.

In the meantime, the next concrete sign of who Heng's successor will be might come from the upcoming cabinet reshuffle in less than two weeks’ time.

With Heng announcing that he would be relinquishing his role as Minister for Finance, some believe how Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong fills that role will be telling with regard to the next head of Singapore's 4G leaders.

Related Stories:

Top image from Ho Ching, Chan Chun Sing, and Lawrence Wong's Facebook page

Ong Ye Kung: Over 1,500 workers living in dorm of vaccinated Covid-19 patient test negative

The worker received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Jan. 25 and the second dose on Feb. 17.

April 14, 2021, 05:37 PM

S'pore-based actress Sora Ma allegedly bullied by veteran artiste during filming of "118 II"

The incident took place during the filming of 2016 Channel 8 television show "118 II".

April 14, 2021, 05:36 PM

China warns it may take action if Japan dumps contaminated Fukushima water into sea

The Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson urged Japan to 'face up to its responsibility' and 'follow the science'.

April 14, 2021, 05:36 PM

Peppa Pig musical at Esplanade to run from June 2-10, 2021

Bring your kids.

April 14, 2021, 05:12 PM

King of Fried Rice opening new outlet in Bedok on April 15, 2021

Fourth outlet.

April 14, 2021, 04:58 PM

S'pore woman, 22, faked 'burglary' to steal S$57,000 worth of cash, items from her family

All three pleaded guilty to theft with common intention.

April 14, 2021, 04:32 PM

Pasar malam stall selling golden sweet potato balls now has a permanent store at Haji Lane

O.M.G is back.

April 14, 2021, 04:02 PM

Aetos officer, 38, allegedly involved in Jurong East armed robbery charged in court

The armed robbery happened on Apr. 12.

April 14, 2021, 03:52 PM

1 new Covid-19 community case & 26 imported on Apr. 14, 2021

The full update will be released this evening.

April 14, 2021, 03:43 PM

After 37 years as MOE teacher, HOD & vice principal, S'porean quits to be a beekeeper in Yishun

Learn more about bees from a local beekeeper.

April 14, 2021, 03:10 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.