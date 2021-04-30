Back

Sumo wrestler, 28, dies 1 month after head injury in Japan

Tragedy.

Lean Jinghui | April 30, 2021, 02:12 PM

A Japanese sumo wrestler has died after sustaining a concussion during a bout in last month's grand tournament.

According to Mainichi, the Japanese Sumo Association announced on Thursday, April 29, that Mitsuki Amano, 28, died of acute respiratory failure.

Yahoo Japan reported that this was despite the wrestler showing earlier signs of recovery from his injuries.

Motionless for several minutes

Videos of the fight showed Amano, who goes by Hibikiryu in the ring, lying motionless after landing on his head during the grapple.

He lies immobile for several minutes, prompting his opponent to check on him, and the commentator to ask if Hibikiryu is alright.

At one point, he appeared to move his head.

Nikkan Sports reported that Hibikiryu was eventually carried out in a stretcher and conveyed to a hospital in Tokyo, and that he complained of numbness during his journey.

Calls for reform

Following the incident, sumo fans paid tribute to Hibikiryu on Twitter.

Some expressed criticism towards the treatment of sumo wrestlers, and called for reform in the sport.

Currently, while doctors are present in sumo tournaments, they are not placed ringside, according to the Guardian.

Guardian also reported that Hibikiryu could be the first rikishi (Japanese term for sumo wrestler) to have died from injuries sustained in the ring.

Top screenshots via HouseofDevlin Youtube

