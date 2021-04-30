Sumo wrestler, 28, dies 1 month after head injury in Japan

A Japanese sumo wrestler has died after sustaining a concussion during a bout in last month's grand tournament.

According to Mainichi, the Japanese Sumo Association announced on Thursday, April 29, that Mitsuki Amano, 28, died of acute respiratory failure.

Yahoo Japan reported that this was despite the wrestler showing earlier signs of recovery from his injuries.

Motionless for several minutes

Videos of the fight showed Amano, who goes by Hibikiryu in the ring, lying motionless after landing on his head during the grapple.

He lies immobile for several minutes, prompting his opponent to check on him, and the commentator to ask if Hibikiryu is alright.

At one point, he appeared to move his head.

Nikkan Sports reported that Hibikiryu was eventually carried out in a stretcher and conveyed to a hospital in Tokyo, and that he complained of numbness during his journey.

Sumo wrestler Hibikiryu has now dies from his injuries . I covered his paralysis from a broken neck a month ago, but so so sad to hear this warrior has died now. May he rest in peace and forever be remembered #sumo #hibikiryu #sunowrestling #sumonews https://t.co/yy5kItd3ju — Big Al Devlin (@Houseofdevlin1) April 29, 2021

Calls for reform

Following the incident, sumo fans paid tribute to Hibikiryu on Twitter.

I had the pleasure of meeting Hibikiryu in 2017. I fondly remember the cheeky grin on his face as he ran off with the cake I gave him, hugging it protectively from his heya mates. RIP ... 28 is way too young to pass away 😥 pic.twitter.com/F5gg56sUIl — Nicola (@NicolaAnn08) April 29, 2021

Some expressed criticism towards the treatment of sumo wrestlers, and called for reform in the sport.

I love sumo but this sport makes me sick sometimes. This shouldn't have happened. Folks just jostled him onto a stretcher after a major head injury, and now he's dead. The JSA are awful, bound too tightly by "tradition" to have medical ppl ringside 😡

https://t.co/sXG6FsnMtF — VoidBurger 🍔🎮 (@VoidBurger) April 30, 2021

Hopefully the Hibikiryu situation is a major wake up call for sumo. In this day and age there's not reason to not have suitable medical staff on standby to respond to serious injuries — MEGATON (Risky Risky Wiggy Wigi This Is Emergency) (@BasedDongeezus) April 29, 2021

Currently, while doctors are present in sumo tournaments, they are not placed ringside, according to the Guardian.

Guardian also reported that Hibikiryu could be the first rikishi (Japanese term for sumo wrestler) to have died from injuries sustained in the ring.

Top screenshots via HouseofDevlin Youtube