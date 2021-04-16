Back

Hedgehog merchandise with cactus & flower motifs now available at Starbucks S'pore

New drop.

Mandy How | April 16, 2021, 05:52 PM

Starbucks has launched a Happy Hedgehog Collection on April 14, featuring mugs, water bottles, tumblers, cold cups, and even a pitcher.

The merch are predominantly decked out in mint, turquoise, and rusty brown, complemented by vibrant pops of colour.

More importantly, the cheerful hedgehog central to the theme can be found on most of the products.

Photo via Starbucks.

Photo via Starbucks.

Photo via Starbucks.

Highlights

Here's a closer look at some of the pieces in the collection.

S$36.90. Photo via Starbucks.

S$38.90. Only available on LazMall and Shopee Mall. Photo via Starbucks.

S$52.90. Photo via Starbucks.

S$40.90. Photo via Starbucks.

S$33.90. Photo via Starbucks.

S$39.90. Photo via Starbucks.

S$39.90. Only on LazMall, limited to one per customer. Photo via Starbucks. 

S$28.90. Photo via Starbucks.

S$23.90. Photo via Starbucks.

S$49.90. Photo via Starbucks.

S$27.90. Photo via Starbucks.

S$39.90. Photo via Starbucks.

Avid Starbucks drinkers can also collect the limited-edition Happy Hedgehog Card available, now available in stores.

Photo via Starbucks.

These items are now available at stores island-wide, as well as on LazMall and ShopeeMall.

However, certain items are only available at selected outlets. You can check their availability here.

Top images via Starbucks 

