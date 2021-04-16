Hedgehog merchandise with cactus & flower motifs now available at Starbucks S'pore

Starbucks has launched a Happy Hedgehog Collection on April 14, featuring mugs, water bottles, tumblers, cold cups, and even a pitcher.

The merch are predominantly decked out in mint, turquoise, and rusty brown, complemented by vibrant pops of colour.

More importantly, the cheerful hedgehog central to the theme can be found on most of the products.

Highlights

Here's a closer look at some of the pieces in the collection.

Avid Starbucks drinkers can also collect the limited-edition Happy Hedgehog Card available, now available in stores.

These items are now available at stores island-wide, as well as on LazMall and ShopeeMall.

However, certain items are only available at selected outlets. You can check their availability here.

Top images via Starbucks