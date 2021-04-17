Ang Mo Kio HDB executive maisonette selling for S$999,999

A 1,593 sqft HDB executive maisonette at Block 616 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 is on the market with a guide price of S$999,999.

The auctions team at PropNex Realty is marketing the flat with a guide price that works out to S$627 psf, reported EdgeProp.

The 99-year leasehold flat is a two-storey unit with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, two living areas, a dining area and a kitchen.

This HDB executive maisonette has 74 years left to its lease.

Here's what it looks like:

The two-storey flat had already received "serious offers" after being on the market for around a week.

Why it's attractive

According to PropNex Realty's associate branch director of corporate sales and auction, Linda Lin, the price tag is due to its attractive location in a mature HDB estate.

Lin said that its large space and similar layout to landed housing makes maisonettes an attractive public housing option.

The price for this maisonette is relatively attractive as some older executive maisonettes in Bishan are priced at around S$1.2 million, Lin added.

The unit for sale is one of 50 executive maisonette units located in the HDB block.

The most recent transaction at 616 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 was in September 2020, when a 1,593 sq ft maisonette on the first floor was sold for $750,000 ($471 psf).

HDB executive maisonettes

For the uninitiated, HDB executive maisonettes are a type of public housing developed by the HDB but were replaced by the executive condominium (EC) scheme in 1997.

Top photos via PropNex Realty