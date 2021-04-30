Public raises S$20,000 within 1 day for GrabFood rider injured in Toh Guan accident

Members of the public have raised S$20,000 for a young GrabFood delivery rider who was involved in a major accident along Toh Guan Road on Apr. 10.

On Apr. 10, the rider, Mohammed Ali, got into an accident while delivering food on his motorbike.

Ali sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the hospital immediately. He underwent brain surgery before going into a coma for seven days.

The surgery, hospital stay, and recommended cranioplasty (to replace his skull with a new artificial skull) is expected to bump Ali's hospital bill to over S$100,000.

Lady urged followers on Facebook to come to the family's aid

Nur Lina, the founder of Dar An Nisaa Learning Centre, a social enterprise which caters to Muslim single mothers, subsequently posted about Ali's story, asking friends to donate and pray for him.

Thankfully, the donations poured in.

Nur Lina said in an update the next day that she managed to collect over S$19, 000. She and her team put in an additional S$1,000 to round up the sum to S$20,000.

Donations brought Ali to tears

In her update, Nur Lina also said that she visited Ali and his family at the hospital.

Ali, who is no longer in the ICU, cried when he heard about the donations. Nur Lina added that Ali's older brother was very thankful to all those who donated.

Grab told Mothership that it is in touch with Ali's next-of-kin and will do its best to render support, such as assisting with the processing of Ali's insurance claims.

