Back

Man warns he'll report GrabFood rider to police for using PAB on Marine Parade footpath, rider begs for mercy

The rider could be seen apologising repeatedly.

Lean Jinghui | April 27, 2021, 06:25 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A pedestrian confronted a GrabFood delivery rider in Marine Parade after the rider "almost hit" the man on foot.

In a short video posted to the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on April 26, the man behind the camera was heard questioning the delivery rider's use of a power-assisted bicycle and the speed he was riding it.

The pedestrian also said he was going to report the rider to the police.

What happened

In the video, the rider can be seen approaching from a distance via his PAB.

The rider than cruised past the man behind the camera.

At this point, the pedestrian is heard shouting at the rider: "Just now you almost hit me ah. You almost hit me you know just now, so I going to report to the police station now."

The delivery rider, who then came to a stop at the traffic junction, immediately apologised.

Image via Simon via Complaint Singapore Facebook

The rider said: "Eh uncle, sorry sorry I just earning a living only".

The pedestrian was not appeased.

He continued to berate the rider for riding "very very fast", adding that it was very dangerous.

He then followed the rider as he moved forward from the junction, and told the rider: "You come with me to police station".

The pedestrian claimed the rider almost knocked into another person earlier as well.

Subsequently, the rider dismounted and pushed his PAB along the pedestrian path, pleading with the pedestrian not to report the incident.

The rider said he has a family to feed.

grab-rider-police-station Image via Simon via Complaint Singapore Facebook

The rider also continued to apologise profusely, admitting that it was his fault.

Eventually, the rider promised not to do it again and asked for a chance.

The pedestrian then appeared to let the matter rest.

Netizens' response

The video has since garnered mixed reactions from commenters online.

Some criticised the pedestrian for being heartless since the rider had already apologised.

Image via Simon via Complaint Singapore Facebook

Image via Simon via Complaint Singapore Facebook

Others pointed out that the rider should not have been riding on the pavement in the first place, and could have inflicted "serious injury".

PABs are not allowed on pedestrian footpaths and are only allowed on roads, provided the rider wears a helmet.

Image via Simon via Complaint Singapore Facebook

Top image via Simon via Complaint Singapore Facebook

Istana open house restarts to celebrate Labour Day & Hari Raya Puasa following Covid-19 restrictions

Welcome back.

April 28, 2021, 11:46 AM

S'pore sends oxygen tanks to support India's fight against Covid-19

India has been reeling from a huge surge in Covid-19 cases.

April 28, 2021, 11:09 AM

CapitaStar app lets you dine & shop for Mother's Day with up to 39% off

Eat and shop till you drop.

April 28, 2021, 11:00 AM

Al Hussain Restaurant at Blk 822 Tampines Street 81 suspended 2 weeks

It is closed until May 10, 2021.

April 28, 2021, 10:52 AM

YouTube terminates Beow Tan channel for violating policies

All the videos have been removed.

April 28, 2021, 10:28 AM

S'porean, 19, gets 3.5 years' jail & 8 strokes of cane for repeatedly slashing man with knife after he refused to help buy cigarettes

He committed the offence in October 2020.

April 28, 2021, 02:05 AM

M'sian couple in S'pore appealing for S$280,000 donations for premature baby with partially developed organs

In order to save mother and child, a doctor at KK Hospital had to perform an emergency caesarean.

April 28, 2021, 01:55 AM

5 workers from Westlite Woodlands likely reinfected with Covid-19: MOH

Several others were found to be shedding fragments of the virus.

April 27, 2021, 11:36 PM

Sometimes, improving transport infrastructure in S’pore means removing space on roads

And replacing it with bus lanes, cycling paths, or wider footpaths.

April 27, 2021, 08:56 PM

S'porean wanted by FBI for money laundering & illegal petroleum deliveries to North Korea

A ship that he used to deliver petrol to the country was also seized.

April 27, 2021, 07:11 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.