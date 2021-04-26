Back

Godiva having 1-for-1 soft serves at Bugis Junction outlet from April 27 to 29, 2021

Quick PSA.

Fasiha Nazren | April 26, 2021, 05:19 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Popular chocolatier Godiva is having a 1-for-1 offer on their soft serves from April 27 to 29, 2021.

The dessert comes in three flavours:

1. Vanilla White Chocolate

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Food Photography by Karyn シ (@fotomakankaryn)

2. Dark Chocolate

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Xŷlon’s Lensview🗿🎥 (@xylons_photographs)

3. Chocolate Twist

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ashley eats 🥰🥰 (@ashleyeats20)

Each soft serve usually costs S$9, which makes it S$4.50 each during the promotion period.

The offer is only available at the Bugis Junction outlet from 3pm to 5pm.

Details

Bugis Junction 200 Victoria Street #01-60/60A 188021

Promotional period: April 27 to 29, 2021, 3pm to 5pm

Top image from @ashleyeats20, @fotomakankaryn and @xylons_photographs on Instagram.

'I didn't smell him, I'm not dog': Oscar winner Youn Yuh-Jung when asked what Brad Pitt smells like

The perfect response.

April 26, 2021, 05:16 PM

20 evacuated from Compass Heights condo in Sengkang after bedroom catches fire

The fire was extinguished with one water jet, said SCDF.

April 26, 2021, 05:13 PM

More flexibility for S'pore construction firms to hire workers from China, after tightened India border measures

More details will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

April 26, 2021, 05:10 PM

MOM officers going around to check on domestic workers' living & working environments

MOM aims to start by visiting 200 homes per month. 

April 26, 2021, 04:36 PM

7-Eleven S'pore launches S$2.80 oden, Mr Softee Matcha & more Japanese products

New items.

April 26, 2021, 04:18 PM

45 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Apr. 26, 2021, 2 are locally-transmitted

Including 1 community case & 1 dormitory case.

April 26, 2021, 04:11 PM

S'pore open to travel bubble with Australia, New Zealand, China, Taiwan & Brunei

The transport minister called these regions 'natural partners'.

April 26, 2021, 03:56 PM

China censors news of China-born director Chloe Zhao winning big at Oscars

Zhao has been accused of talking bad about China in old interviews.

April 26, 2021, 03:36 PM

Limited-edition Mickey Mouse fans & air fryers available for pre-order now

The not-so-hidden Mickey.

April 26, 2021, 03:34 PM

Wildlife photographers spot civet in Bukit Timah believed to be injured or sick

NPark officers went down but could not find the animal.

April 26, 2021, 03:08 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.