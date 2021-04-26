Godiva having 1-for-1 soft serves at Bugis Junction outlet from April 27 to 29, 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Popular chocolatier Godiva is having a 1-for-1 offer on their soft serves from April 27 to 29, 2021.
The dessert comes in three flavours:
1. Vanilla White Chocolate
2. Dark Chocolate
3. Chocolate Twist
Each soft serve usually costs S$9, which makes it S$4.50 each during the promotion period.
The offer is only available at the Bugis Junction outlet from 3pm to 5pm.
Details
Bugis Junction 200 Victoria Street #01-60/60A 188021
Promotional period: April 27 to 29, 2021, 3pm to 5pm
Top image from @ashleyeats20, @fotomakankaryn and @xylons_photographs on Instagram.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.