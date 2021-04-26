Godiva having 1-for-1 soft serves at Bugis Junction outlet from April 27 to 29, 2021

Popular chocolatier Godiva is having a 1-for-1 offer on their soft serves from April 27 to 29, 2021.

The dessert comes in three flavours:

1. Vanilla White Chocolate

2. Dark Chocolate

3. Chocolate Twist

Each soft serve usually costs S$9, which makes it S$4.50 each during the promotion period.

The offer is only available at the Bugis Junction outlet from 3pm to 5pm.

Details

Bugis Junction 200 Victoria Street #01-60/60A 188021

Promotional period: April 27 to 29, 2021, 3pm to 5pm

Top image from @ashleyeats20, @fotomakankaryn and @xylons_photographs on Instagram.