Back

Car on S'pore road thrown into air, tyres blown after gas pipe cover pops off underneath it

Mini explosion.

Ashley Tan | April 13, 2021, 04:45 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

A car was suddenly thrown into the air while travelling at high speed along a road in Singapore after a gas pipe cover popped unexpectedly underneath it.

The incident was caught on dashcam footage and posted to Facebook on April 12.

What the video showed

The short video showed a white car travelling on the left-most lane.

The cover of a gas pipe beneath the road was seen to have popped off just as the car was driving over it.

The cover appeared to strike the underside of the car, throwing the vehicle upwards.

The force of the explosion caused the car to bounce off the road violently, and it appeared that both the car's rear tyres were blown out as a result.

Video from Singapore Road Accident / FB

The car subsequently came to a stop at the side of the road.

According to Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, the car was subsequently towed away.

Gas pipe cap popped off

The culprit of the bizarre incident appeared to be a rectangular metal gas cap that was left behind on the road.

Photo from SG Road Vigilante / FB

Photo from SG Road Vigilante / FB

The gas cap was supposedly secured over the gas pipe below in the road.

Photo from SG Road Vigilante / FB

The cap has the words "PGAS" on it, which stands for PowerGas.

PowerGas owns and operates all gas pipelines in Singapore, and transports both town gas and natural gas.

In response to Mothership's queries, SP Group, which PowerGas is a subsidiary of, said that they are investigating the incident.

In the comments section of the video, one user who is a taxi driver, revealed that he came across a similar incident in 2020.

He shared in a 2020 post that his tyre was punctured by the sharp edge of a broken fragment of the gas pipe cover.

Photo from Willy Tan / FB

Top photo from Singapore Road Accident / FB and SG Road Vigilante / FB

 

Japan to start releasing 1 million tonnes of contaminated Fukushima water into sea in 2 years

The entire disposal process will take 30 years.

April 13, 2021, 04:04 PM

Yishun HDB flat constant target of food delivery pranks, rider warns he's 12th person sent there

Sign on door informs riders they have also been pranked.

April 13, 2021, 03:55 PM

Protests erupt in US after police shoot 20-year-old African American at traffic stop

The police officer has been placed on administrative leave.

April 13, 2021, 03:49 PM

14 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Apr. 13, all imported

The full update will be released this evening.

April 13, 2021, 03:38 PM

Indonesia says it's satisfied with effectiveness of Chinese vaccines, will continue using them

Clinical trials within the country indicated a 65 per cent efficacy rate, which is higher than WHO's requirement of 50 per cent.

April 13, 2021, 03:27 PM

Vaccinations not compulsory for Hong Kong travellers to S'pore in travel bubble: Carrie Lam

HK Commerce Secretary Edward Yau previously mentioned a proposal for vaccination for HK residents travelling overseas.

April 13, 2021, 03:20 PM

Jewelry shop in Yew Tee sells Sun Wu Kong-inspired gold rings & bangles

For those who wish to tame a rebellious soul.

April 13, 2021, 02:53 PM

Fire breaks out at former Standard Chartered building in CBD

Large number of police and SCDF vehicles seen at the scene.

April 13, 2021, 02:44 PM

Halal-certified pizzeria in S'pore introduces Nasi Lemak pizza

Promotions too.

April 13, 2021, 02:03 PM

TPG offering 100GB for S$10 & 130GB for S$18 SIM-only plans for limited time

50GB more.

April 13, 2021, 01:41 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.