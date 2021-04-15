Police officers chase man from Bugis Street to Fortune Centre, detain him for suspected drug offences

A police chase occurred at Bugis last night (April 14).

Mothership was on site at around 9pm and heard shouts at Fortune Centre, and saw a couple of police officers giving chase.

Police cars were spotted around Fortune Centre as well.

Subsequently, police officers detained a man behind Fortune Centre.

An ambulance arrived soon after. Mothership also spotted officers combing the ground around the shopping centre with torches, as if searching for something.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) informed Mothership that police officers were conducting a check on a 30-year-old man at Bugis Street when he suddenly fled towards the direction of Queen Street.

The officers gave chase and the man was subsequently detained at Fortune Centre.

He was arrested for suspected drug-related offences and fraudulent possession of property.

SPF added that the man was also wanted by the police for his suspected involvement in a case of snatch theft.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top images: Mothership