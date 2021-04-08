Former Australian PM gets mistaken for Uber driver, gives drunk passengers a ride anyway

It was a rainy day in the Australian resort town of Noosa when a bunch of inebriated merrymakers spotted a car they thought was their Uber.

Desperate to get out of the downpour, the group of four hurriedly crowded into the vehicle.

The only problem? It wasn't actually their Uber.

Instead, the car belonged to and was being driven by former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd.

"So what's a man to do?"

According to his daughter Jessica, who was writing on Twitter, Rudd had just dropped his family off at a restaurant before driving off to find a parking spot.

It wasn’t. It was Dad’s car. The lovely but tipsy crew had been at the restaurant since lunch and asked for a lift to Hastings St. Said they’d pay. He said he’d give them a lift. Took them half the ride to discover who their driver was. He’s here now. — Jessica Rudd (@Jess_Rudd) April 6, 2021

The "lovely but tipsy crew" had apparently been at the restaurant since lunch, and in their possible alcohol-dulled state, still did not realise who the driver was.

Offering to pay Rudd for a lift to their next location, the 63-year-old statesman obliged and gave them a lift.

"Took them half the ride to discover who their driver was," wrote Jessica.

Rudd himself confirmed the story, replying to a radio station's tweet about the wholesome escapade by saying "guilty as charged".

Guilty as charged. Four young Melburnians getting drenched in a Queensland subtropical downpour at Noosa last night with no Uber in sight... So what's a man to do? Good kids. I hope they've had some fun up here. — Kevin Rudd (@MrKRudd) April 6, 2021

"Four young Melburnians getting drenched in a Queensland subtropical downpour at Noosa last night with no Uber in sight... So what's a man to do?"

"Good kids," he added.

Still active in politics

Despite his 2013 resignation from parliament, Rudd is still very much active in Australian politics.

Most recently, he joined 45 former country leaders and foreign ministers from around the world in calling for intervention in Myanmar, reported The Age.

He has also been campaigning for Rupert Murdoch's Newscorp group — the company that owns roughly two thirds of Australian daily newspapers — to be broken up.

Top image from Charles DeVulvio via Unsplash and Kevin Rudd's Facebook page