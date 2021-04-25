Men in black shirts & blue pants get into fight along Desker Road

A video uploaded to Instagram account "Sg Follows All" on April 24 showed multiple men, all more or less wearing a black and blue ensemble, on the streets along Desker Road seemingly squaring up.

A woman appears to be trying to stop the fight.

Here is the video:

In response to queries from Mothership, the police said they were alerted to a fight along Desker Road on April 24 at 12.47am.

When police officers arrived, there were no longer signs of a fight.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a fight had allegedly occurred between two groups.

Four men, aged between 23 and 28, have since been arrested for public nuisance.

A 31-year-old man was also arrested for causing annoyance to the public when drunk under Section 14(2) of the Liquor Control Act.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Image from SG Follows All