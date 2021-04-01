50% off highly rated Fairprice house brand items, including laundry liquid detergent & XO kaya in April 2021

In April 2021, shoppers will be able to get 50 per cent off highly rated items from FairPrice’s house brand.

These house brand products have been tested by over 1,000 reviewers and with all the glowing reviews, now’s the best time to give them a try.

Different items will be available on a weekly rotational basis so you can enjoy a wider variety of quality items at a better price.

Here are some product highlights:

April 1 to 7

1) FairPrice Fabric Softener, 1.5L

If you’re looking to make your clothes wrinkle-free, FairPrice’s Fabric Softener will not only do that, but leave your clothes feeling silky smooth and soft too.

Available in three refreshing fragrances (lavender, floral and rose), get yours at just S$1.20 (U.P. S$2.40).

2) FairPrice Canola Olive Oil Blend, 1L

Healthy, economical and tasty, FairPrice’s Canola Olive Oil is sure to pair well with all your dishes.

Get your dose of healthy oil at only S$3.55 now (U.P. S$7.15).

April 8 to 14

3) FairPrice Laundry Liquid Detergent - Colour Care, 4.4L

FairPrice’s colour care laundry liquid detergent not only minimises colour fading from your clothes, but even works well with oil, grease and tough stains.

Easy to rinse and leaving no residue, it is also suitable for both indoor and outdoor drying.

Grab a bottle at a discounted price of S$4.80 (U.P. S$9.65).

April 15 to 21

4) XO Kaya Less Sugar, 410g

Made in Singapore, FairPrice’s house brand XO kaya is smooth, creamy and trans-fat free.

Consistent in both texture and paste, it is also subtly flavoured with pandan juice and sweetened with less sugar, making for a healthier choice.

Yours for only S$2.40 (U.P. S$4.80).

5) FairPrice Linguine, 500g

With FairPrice’s Halal-certified Linguine, you’ll never have to settle for inferior-quality pasta ever again.

The linguine is also naturally trans-fat free and cholesterol-free, making it suitable for health conscious folks.

Indulge in a taste of Italy for only S$0.95, per packet, down from its usual price of S$1.90.

April 22 to 28

6) FairPrice Top Load Concentrated Powder Detergent - Anti-bacterial, 2.5kg

With a fresh and clean scent, FairPrice’s Top Load Concentrated Powder Detergent (Antibacterial) removes bacteria and malodour, as well as dust mites and tough stains.

It is also easy to rinse and leaves no residue, which is great for all-whites and lighter coloured clothings.

At S$3 (U.P. S$6.10) per pack, which is a fraction of the price of regular brands out there, this is definitely a must-buy.

This sponsored article by FairPrice made this writer want to stock up on some housebrand products.

Top image via NTUC FairPrice