Back

Ever Given impounded in Suez Canal as Egypt seeks over S$1.2 billion in compensation

Both sides are wrangling over the size of the claim.

Matthias Ang | April 15, 2021, 06:56 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

The Ever Given may have finally been freed from the Suez Canal, after being stuck for six days.

However, it has yet to leave the waterway as the ship and its cargo have been seized by Egyptian authorities.

Theyare seeking compensation of over US$900 million (S$1.2 billion) for losses, maintenance fees and the cost of the rescue operation, both CNN and the Financial Times (FT) reported.

The order for its seizure was given by an Egyptian court as talks between the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) and the Ever Given's Japanese company owner, Shoei Kisen Kaisha (Kisen), along with its insurers, about who should pay for the losses, continue.

The ship has been moved to a section of the canal known as the Great Bitter Lake where it is being inspected and repaired, as well as to allow traffic to pass.

A crew of 25 Indian nationals also remain onboard the ship.

Suez Canal Authority: "They don't want to pay anything"

The head of the SCA, Osama Rabie, highlighted that the Kisen was attempting to reduce the bill by 90 per cent and that they "don't want to pay anything."

Rabie also noted that apart from the rescue, the compensation also covered delay costs and damages to the equipment and canal.

Rabie added that the canal "suffered enormous damages and we made no mistakes."

At the time of the incident the SCA had placed two pilots aboard the vessels to help them navigate the waterway.

Insurer: Claim is "largely unsupported"

Meanwhile, one of the Ever Given's insurers, UK P&I Club, said in a statement that the claim was "largely unsupported" and not valid.

The insurer elaborated that the SCA had not provided "a detailed justification for this extraordinarily large claim" which includes a US$300 million (S$400.3 million) claim for "loss of reputation" and another claim of the same amount for a "salvage bonus".

In addition, it does not include the professional salvor for the provided salvage services, which is expected to be received separately by the owners and their hull underwriters.

The insurer also pointed out that the grounding of the Ever Given in the waterway had not resulted in pollution or injuries.

They were echoed by the Ever Given's Taiwanese operator, the Evergreen Marine, which said that the SCA's claim lacked justification.

Quick resolution unlikely

In acknowledging that it was investigating the scope of the court order, Evergreen Marine said that it urged all parties concerned "to facilitate a settled agreement."

Kisen itself stated that insurance companies and lawyers are looking at the SCA's claim, without providing further comment.

A cargo owner with good aboard the ship said that he did not expect a quick resolution in due course and has since told his customers "to plan for a life without that cargo in the medium term."

CNN further reported that over 400 ships were affected by the Ever Given's blockage of the Suez Canal on Mar. 23 when it ran aground. How exactly it ran aground, however, is still being investigated by Egyptian authorities.

Top photo by Mahmoud Khaled/Getty Images

Tiong Bahru Bakery's new Fort Canning outlet offers picnic bundles from S$19 to enjoy on the lawn

Refreshing.

April 15, 2021, 06:49 PM

Broad daylight carjacking in M'sia stopped by motorists who chased down thief

He was dragged out of the car and detained by passersby.

April 15, 2021, 06:29 PM

PAP leadership renewal doesn't produce true leaders, renews nothing: SDP's Chee Soon Juan

SDP Chairman Paul Tambyah said there should be open discussion in public instead of "opaque discussions" behind closed doors.

April 15, 2021, 06:08 PM

Covid-19-positive Papua New Guinea national in S'pore took 7 tests in 20 days

Why incessant testing works.

April 15, 2021, 05:56 PM

KFC S'pore selling fried chicken-themed reusable face masks for S$1.95 each

Fried chicken, but make it fashion.

April 15, 2021, 05:47 PM

What is a blank-cheque company & how did Grab strike a US$40 billion deal with it, explained

Mothership Explains: Grab is set to list in the U.S. via merger with a "blank cheque company" or SPAC. We take a look at what it is.

April 15, 2021, 04:54 PM

Chen Tianwen, Chen Hanwei & other artistes from "118 II" weigh in on Sora Ma's alleged bullying incident

They all had good things to say about working with Ma.

April 15, 2021, 04:41 PM

16 imported Covid-19 cases on Apr. 15, 2021, no new community cases

Full updates tonight.

April 15, 2021, 03:53 PM

Cherry blossom-themed Disney merch & photo ops now at Suntec City till Apr. 30, 2021

Very pink.

April 15, 2021, 03:31 PM

Japan govt removes mascot promoting dumping of Fukushima water after facing backlash

Tritium-kun.

April 15, 2021, 03:04 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.