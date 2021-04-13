No new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases reported on Apr. 13, 2021

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 14 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Tuesday (Apr. 13).

This brings the total number of cases to 60,692.

14 imported cases

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection, and all 14 cases reported on Apr. 13 are imported.

Amongst the 14 imported cases:

Two are Singapore Permanent Residents who returned from India.

Two are Dependant's Pass holders who arrived from Nepal and Pakistan.

Four are Student's Pass holders who arrived from India.

One is a Work Pass holder who arrived from Indonesia.

Two are Work Permit holders who arrived from India and Indonesia, of whom one is a foreign domestic worker.

Three are Short-Term Visit Pass holders. They arrived from India and Nigeria to visit their family members who are Singaporeans.

All of the cases had already been placed on SHN or isolated upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN or during isolation.

17 cases discharged

17 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

Here are more local Covid-19 statistics:

60,374 have fully recovered and have been discharged

61 cases are still in hospital, one is in the intensive care unit

227 are isolated at community facilities

30 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

No new locations were added to the list today.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks:

Top image via Getty Images