Consumers urged to stop using specific Electrolux refrigerators after 4 fire incidents at Upper Serangoon condo

Consumers have been advised by Enterprise Singapore (ESG) to stop using a certain model of Electrolux refrigerators after four related fire incidents broke out at Riversails Condominium.

Preliminary findings by ESG indicate that the fires, which occurred in March and April 2021, was caused by the failure of the motor capacitor in the built-in refrigerators.

The affected model is ENN2754AOW, with serial numbers 5123 and below.

Owners can verify the model and serial number of their refrigerators by checking the product label located on the left-hand side of the top compartment, ES said.

Removal of refrigerators from homes

As of Apr. 20, about 80 per cent of the residents have reached out to Electrolux, and majority have had the refrigerator removed from their homes.

The stakeholders involved in this operation are ESG, Riversails’ management committee, and Electrolux.

1,807 refrigerators of this model were supplied to condominium developers from 2013 to 2018, of which 1,377 units were installed in Riversails Condominium.

The refrigerators were not sold in retail stores in Singapore.

ESG said that the model was tested and certified according to prevailing international safety standards, and registered with ESG in 2013.

The remaining units were supplied to property developers and businesses, as well as in installed in Katong Regency, Sky Green, Winsland Serviced Suites by Lanson Place, and The Wisteria.

Customers' safety a "top priority"

Electrolux previously said that the cause had yet to be linked to the refrigerators, but offered a "goodwill" payment of S$600 and S$1,200 (depending on whether there were one or two fridges in the unit) take back the appliances, Today reported.

In an updated statement on Apr. 23, the appliance company said that relevant investigations are still ongoing to establish the root cause of the issue.

Electrolux also requests that investigations of external factors, such as "stability of power supply and electrical infrastructure of the affected buildings and sites," are also carried out to ensure a "comprehensive and thorough inspection."

The company will also be removing the affected model from the four other condominiums.

Residents with related enquiries may contact the Electrolux by calling 6727 3699 or emailing [email protected]

"Our customers’ safety is our top priority and our team is on standby to respond," the statement read.

An Electrolux spokesperson also told The Straits Times:

“If homeowners accept our goodwill offer, then they voluntarily release Electrolux from any claims. The goodwill payment offered by Electrolux is not a compensation as investigations are still ongoing and the root cause behind the incidents is not yet ascertained.”

