Double rainbow appears over Sengkang & Simei on April 8, 2021

Blessed.

Belmont Lay | April 09, 2021, 03:48 AM

Residents in the northeast and east of Singapore were treated to a double rainbow on Thursday, April 8, following passing showers over those areas.

Sengkang

One shot of a rainbow showed it directly over Compass One in Sengkang.

via

From other angles, it became clear it was actually a double rainbow.

The two rainbows were seen by residents in their flats overlooking the LRT track in Sengkang.

The second rainbow appears fainter in the background on the left of the more prominent rainbow.

via

via

Simei

In Simei, residents also caught sight of the double rainbow.

via

via

via

via

Double rainbow seen from the south of Singapore

From a vantage point, the double rainbow as seen from the south of Singapore near Gardens By The Bay looked like this:

via

Top photos via Sim Tian Eng & Clarice Leong

