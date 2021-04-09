Double rainbow appears over Sengkang & Simei on April 8, 2021

Residents in the northeast and east of Singapore were treated to a double rainbow on Thursday, April 8, following passing showers over those areas.

Sengkang

One shot of a rainbow showed it directly over Compass One in Sengkang.

From other angles, it became clear it was actually a double rainbow.

The two rainbows were seen by residents in their flats overlooking the LRT track in Sengkang.

The second rainbow appears fainter in the background on the left of the more prominent rainbow.

Simei

In Simei, residents also caught sight of the double rainbow.

Double rainbow seen from the south of Singapore

From a vantage point, the double rainbow as seen from the south of Singapore near Gardens By The Bay looked like this:

Top photos via Sim Tian Eng & Clarice Leong