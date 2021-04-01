Back

S'pore family left with S$60,000 of hospital bills after domestic helper of 31 years suffered stroke

The family is appealing for donations.

Jane Zhang | April 01, 2021, 11:54 PM

A woman in Singapore is appealing for donations after her family's domestic helper of more than three decades suffered a major stroke in January 2021.

She said the family now faces more than S$60,000 in hospital bills from the past two months, and she hopes that her family can "provide [our helper] with the best care we can right now".

'Like a mother to me'

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Mar. 31), the woman — who goes by Tsukiko Reikan — said that her family's domestic helper, Papin, had suffered a major stroke in January 2021.

Tsukiko wrote that 63-year-old Papin had been with her family for 31 years, and is "like a mother to [her]".

"She is a wonderful person who showered me with love and care throughout my life."

She recalled fond memories from when she was young, such as when she really wanted a Nintendo DS, so Papin spent an entire month's salary to buy one for her.

Photo via Facebook / Tsukiko Reikan.

To make matters worse, Papin suffered a second stroke just three weeks after her first stroke, which reset the progress that she had been making in therapy and caused her condition to deteriorate even more.

As a result of her strokes, Papin is now unable to walk, must use a feeding tube, and can barely talk or move most of her limbs, Tsukiko said.

"I don't know where I would be without her. It completely breaks my heart to see her in this state."

Photo via Facebook / Tsukiko Reikan.

Hospital bills amounting to more than S$60,000

Because Papin is not Singaporean, her hospital bills are not subsidised by the government. Over the past two months, they have racked up to more than S$60,000.

Photo via Facebook / Tsukiko Reikan.

As a result, the family has set up a donation page, to raise money for Papin's recovery.

In addition, Tsukiko said that people could also donate through PayLah, PayNow, or Paypal if they don't have a credit card, and that she would provide them with proof of donation.

With the money raised, they hope to pay off Papin's medical bills, as well as pay for her to undergo rehabilitation over the coming months.

Tsukiko wrote that the family wants to provide Papin with the best care that they can, in order to allow her to one day return home once she is better.

"2021 has started out to be one of the worst years in my entire life, feeling like my foundations of my life have been uprooted and completely flipped upside down.

Me and my family are trying our best to make things work, any support would be greatly appreciated."

You can see the full post here:

Top photos via Facebook / Tsukiko Reikan. 

