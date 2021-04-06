Back

S'pore community dog's swollen snout requires surgery, if not unable to eat or drink

An appeal for public donations.

Fiona Tan | April 06, 2021, 12:19 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

A community dog in Singapore with a swollen snout is in need of donations to treat her condition.

A Facebook post was put up on April 5 requesting for the public to render monetary help.

The post said the dog, Mandai Mama, is unable to eat and drink due to its ailment.

One of the photos showed the dog drooling from the mouth.

She resides in the northern part of Singapore, the post said, and as her name suggests.

Although a street dog, Mandai Mama was originally part of the Trap-Neuter-Release-Manage (TNRM) programme, where she had been sterilised and returned to the public area, but put under the care of feeders.

Mandai Mama is now undergoing treatment at Animal World Veterinary, the post added, and the cost of treatment is expected to be high.

The cause of the growth was not revealed.

The post said: "This will cost us quite a bit as the growth covers a large surface area."

However, a biopsy has already been done, with the hope that the growth can be removed next.

The appeal added: "We hope you will help us help Mandai Mama so she can hopefully enjoy her meals real soon without the lump causing her further discomfort."

Top photo via Causes For Animals

Woman jaywalks across Canberra Street but couldn't care she was almost knocked down

Walk like you own the road.

April 06, 2021, 06:29 PM

Taiwanese-inspired breakfast shop in Hougang sells thick meat sandwiches from S$7.60

Yum.

April 06, 2021, 05:57 PM

Man in China jumps into molten-steel furnace after allegedly losing money on stock market

He had allegedly lost more than 60,000 yuan (S$12,281) on Mar. 24.

April 06, 2021, 05:47 PM

Pizza Hut offering S$4 pizza with purchase of mains & other promotions from Apr. 1 to May 11

40-year celebration.

April 06, 2021, 05:40 PM

Australian cafe owner praises staff who described customers as '2 very annoying Asians' on receipt

He has since said that he is "deeply disappointed and embarrassed" at his actions.

April 06, 2021, 05:30 PM

24 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore on Apr. 6, no community cases

More information will be released in the evening.

April 06, 2021, 04:08 PM

Illegal racers in S'pore to be slapped with 1 year jail term & heftier fines of up to S$5,000

Need for speed.

April 06, 2021, 03:50 PM

North Korea pulls out of Tokyo Olympics to 'protect' its athletes from Covid-19

North Korea has in place strict border controls to protect itself from the pandemic.

April 06, 2021, 03:29 PM

Japan teen stabbed to death after allegedly asking car playing loud music to turn volume down

A knife that is suspected of being used as a weapon was found at the scene.

April 06, 2021, 03:19 PM

Ong Ye Kung: 'Little bit disappointed' at public criticism of S'pore's S$27 million contribution, but glad for MP support

Helping others helps ourselves.

April 06, 2021, 02:58 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.