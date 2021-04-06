S'pore community dog's swollen snout requires surgery, if not unable to eat or drink

A community dog in Singapore with a swollen snout is in need of donations to treat her condition.

A Facebook post was put up on April 5 requesting for the public to render monetary help.

The post said the dog, Mandai Mama, is unable to eat and drink due to its ailment.

One of the photos showed the dog drooling from the mouth.

She resides in the northern part of Singapore, the post said, and as her name suggests.

Although a street dog, Mandai Mama was originally part of the Trap-Neuter-Release-Manage (TNRM) programme, where she had been sterilised and returned to the public area, but put under the care of feeders.

Mandai Mama is now undergoing treatment at Animal World Veterinary, the post added, and the cost of treatment is expected to be high.

The cause of the growth was not revealed.

The post said: "This will cost us quite a bit as the growth covers a large surface area."

However, a biopsy has already been done, with the hope that the growth can be removed next.

The appeal added: "We hope you will help us help Mandai Mama so she can hopefully enjoy her meals real soon without the lump causing her further discomfort."

Top photo via Causes For Animals