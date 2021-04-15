Cherry blossom-themed Disney merch & photo ops now at Suntec City till Apr. 30, 2021

Things are looking up for Suntec City with a BTS pop-up, the largest Lego store, and SuperPark's reopening.

Another of the mall's latest attraction is a range of Disney merchandise and photo opportunities at the Fountain Court.

The cherry blossom-themed collection consists of T-shirts, tote bags, plushies, collectibles, and more.

There's also opportunities with Disney characters like Mickey & Minnie, Bambi, Dumbo, Winnie-the-Pooh, and Chip 'n' Dale, as well as a life-sized gacha machine (S$6/spin).

Details

Where: Fountain Court at Suntec City (outside Cow Play Cow Moo at Basement 1)

When: Now till April 30, 2021.

Top image via Suntec City/Facebook