Jewel Changi Airport restaurant offering halal dim sum buffet for S$25.80++ on weekdays till May 12

Four Seasons Restaurant, located at Jewel Changi Airport, is offering a halal a la carte dim sum buffet on weekdays.

Prices

The dim sum buffet is available from Monday to Friday, 11am to 5pm and will be priced at:

Adult: S$25.80++

Child: S$16.60++

Children below 0.9m dine for free

One elderly customer aged 65 and above dines free with every three paying adult

Besides an assortment of dim sum and desserts, diners will also enjoy free flow of soft drinks as part of the buffet.

Other items

Besides the buffet, the Asian Fusion restaurant also serves dishes such as:

Indonesian Lemongrass Chicken (S$14)

Nasi Ambeng Set A (S$36)

Sweet and Sour Prawn (S$20)

Steamed Seabass (Whole) (S$28)

Seafood Char Keow Teow (S$14)

Beef Rendang (S$18)

Mao Shan Wang Durian Pancake (S$4.30)

Durian Slice Cake (S$6)

Durian Lava Cake with Gelato (S$16)

Four Seasons Restaurant

Here's a look at the restaurant:

Address: 78 Airport Blvd., #B2-227/228, Singapore 819666

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm, daily

Top photos via Four Seasons Restaurant