Driver brakes hard to avoid running over 8 cyclists in middle of Bishan Flyover at midnight

If the driver wasn't paying attention, many lives would have been in danger.

Belmont Lay | April 25, 2021, 01:14 PM

A driver had to brake hard while driving along Bishan Flyover at night to avoid hitting a group of cyclists who took up the entire width of the road.

Footage of the incident was put up on Facebook on April 24.

The time stamp of the video indicated that the incident took place on Saturday morning just before 12:40am.

What video showed

The video showed the cyclists taking up all three lanes of the road when visibility was relatively low at night.

There were at least four cyclists on the left-most lane, as they should be, two in the centre lane, and one on the right-most lane.

The driver had to brake hard to avoid hitting the two cyclists as they became more visible in the middle lane.

When he did so, he could be heard cussing and appeared to have fumbled as he engaged the windshield wipers as well, due to the unexpected presence of cyclists on a motorway designed for fast-moving vehicles.

The driver could be seen repeatedly flashing the high beam and subsequently giving a prolonged honk at the cyclists.

Another cyclist up ahead

As the car travelled along the flyover, another cyclist was see further ahead on the centre lane attempting to filter left.

The driver flashed the high beam at this cyclist as well and also gave a prolonged honk.

Rules for cyclists on roads

According to the Road Traffic (Bicycles) Rules, cyclists must, as far as possible, keep to the "far left edge of the road" unless overtaking.

The exception to this rule is if the cyclists are turning right at the next junction.

In addition, cyclists should also ride in a manner so as not to obstruct vehicles moving at a faster speed.

Should cyclists be turning or changing lanes, they are also required to signal their intentions.

