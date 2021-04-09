Back

Owner appeals for witnesses to hit-and-run involving Australian Shepherd near Orchard

Poor fella.

Lean Jinghui | April 09, 2021, 02:12 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A dog owner in Singapore took to social media to appeal for witnesses to a hit-and-run involving her dog, Action.

The incident allegedly happened on Apr. 3, at around 6:30pm in the Tanglin/Goodwood Hill area.

Missing teeth and needs stitches

Thankfully, the Australian Shepherd suffered no major internal injuries despite losing a lot of blood, an Instagram post on his account revealed.

However, he was missing multiple teeth and sustained lip injuries that required stitches. He was also warded overnight in the Emergency Room (ER) for further monitoring.

Image via actioninaction Instagram

Image via actioninaction Instagram

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Action (Bubba) (@actioninaction)

Driver did not stop after hitting Action

In a separate Instagram post, the dog owner, Joanna, recounted further details of the day of the incident.

Action had run out of the house as the gate could not close properly, something she mentioned they took responsibility for and would "never let happen again".

However, while members of the household and bystanders tried to catch the runaway dog, a driver had allegedly continued to drive at a pretty high speed, ultimately hitting Action.

In her post, Joanna recounted that the impact caused Action to fly across the road onto a grass patch, resulting in multiple injuries sustained.

She wrote:

"The fault/cause of the accident itself is not on the driver, however the true issue at hand is that the driver did not stop after knowingly injuring an animal.

We are not looking for monetary assistance (for vet bills etc..) of any sort from the driver. We just want the driver in question to be held accountable for leaving Action in such a state. Hitting him was of course an accident, but making the decision to flee the scene is what cannot be justified." 

Road Traffic Act

Under the Road Traffic Act, motorists who get into an accident involving certain types of animals are required to stop their vehicle, if they have reason to believe that the animal has an owner or if the injured/dead animal might pose a hazard to other road users.

Penalties for hit-and-run drivers include a fine of up to S$3,000, or jail time of up to 12 months.

The driver may also be disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver’s licence for up to 12 months.

Top image via @actioninaction on Instagram

Jewel Changi Airport restaurant offering dim sum buffet for S$25.80++ on weekdays till May 12

Nice.

April 09, 2021, 02:15 PM

Family behind snack food giant Want Want bought entire ultra-luxe S$293 million condo in Orchard: BT

The condominium was inspired by Singapore’s vision as a "city in a garden".

April 09, 2021, 12:12 PM

Majestic wolf-like dog wandering around Tuas looks like it can be adopted

It a floof.

April 09, 2021, 12:04 PM

S$45++ giant brunch platter available at Clarke Quay restaurant for Mother's Day 2021

With plates bigger than your face.

April 09, 2021, 11:16 AM

Airport-themed Gong Cha at Paya Lebar launching maple & S'mores drink, banana milk bubble tea

Only at this outlet.

April 09, 2021, 11:01 AM

People in S'pore use Carousell to ask for money to absorb demerit points for other drivers' offences

If it can be bought and sold, there will be a market for it.

April 09, 2021, 04:27 AM

Double rainbow appears over Sengkang & Simei on April 8, 2021

Blessed.

April 09, 2021, 03:48 AM

Pritam Singh says WP will work with new 4G leader for good of S'pore, wishes Heng Swee Keat well

The Leader of the Opposition said he was surprised by the decision.

April 08, 2021, 11:45 PM

No new locations, 24 discharged, & Apr. 8's imported cases arriving from India, US, Maldives, Ukraine

Tonight's update.

April 08, 2021, 11:26 PM

Everything you need to know about today's Heng Swee Keat announcement

Heng decided to "stand aside" as the leader of the 4G team of Ministers.

April 08, 2021, 09:30 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.