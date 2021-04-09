Owner appeals for witnesses to hit-and-run involving Australian Shepherd near Orchard

A dog owner in Singapore took to social media to appeal for witnesses to a hit-and-run involving her dog, Action.

The incident allegedly happened on Apr. 3, at around 6:30pm in the Tanglin/Goodwood Hill area.

Missing teeth and needs stitches

Thankfully, the Australian Shepherd suffered no major internal injuries despite losing a lot of blood, an Instagram post on his account revealed.

However, he was missing multiple teeth and sustained lip injuries that required stitches. He was also warded overnight in the Emergency Room (ER) for further monitoring.

Driver did not stop after hitting Action

In a separate Instagram post, the dog owner, Joanna, recounted further details of the day of the incident.

Action had run out of the house as the gate could not close properly, something she mentioned they took responsibility for and would "never let happen again".

However, while members of the household and bystanders tried to catch the runaway dog, a driver had allegedly continued to drive at a pretty high speed, ultimately hitting Action.

In her post, Joanna recounted that the impact caused Action to fly across the road onto a grass patch, resulting in multiple injuries sustained.

She wrote:

"The fault/cause of the accident itself is not on the driver, however the true issue at hand is that the driver did not stop after knowingly injuring an animal. We are not looking for monetary assistance (for vet bills etc..) of any sort from the driver. We just want the driver in question to be held accountable for leaving Action in such a state. Hitting him was of course an accident, but making the decision to flee the scene is what cannot be justified."

Road Traffic Act

Under the Road Traffic Act, motorists who get into an accident involving certain types of animals are required to stop their vehicle, if they have reason to believe that the animal has an owner or if the injured/dead animal might pose a hazard to other road users.

Penalties for hit-and-run drivers include a fine of up to S$3,000, or jail time of up to 12 months.

The driver may also be disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver’s licence for up to 12 months.

Top image via @actioninaction on Instagram