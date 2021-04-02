Back

Cruise ship-shaped Starbucks outlet opens in Taiwan

Ship.

Nyi Nyi Thet | April 02, 2021, 09:53 AM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A new Starbucks outlet has opened in Yilan County’s Toucheng Township.

The design of the new store isn't your run-of-the-mill Starbucks though:

Image from Starbucks Taiwan Facebook

Image from Starbucks Taiwan Facebook

Image from Starbucks Taiwan Facebook

Image from Starbucks Taiwan Facebook

Dubbed by some as the Starbucks Yacht store, the two-storey store reportedly has a total of 124 seats.

Here's what the interior looks like:

Image from Taiwan Starbucks

According to media reports, the opening saw long queues in the morning.

They also appear to have merchandise unique to the store.

Image from Starbucks Taiwan

Someone won S$3.6 million in Apr. 1 Toto draw with S$1 QuickPick ticket bought in Geylang

Not an April fools' joke.

April 02, 2021, 09:31 AM

Question on US school's social studies quiz asked whether eating cats & dogs is a Chinese norm

Three teachers have been put on paid administrative leave.

April 02, 2021, 12:10 AM

S'pore family left with S$60,000 of hospital bills after domestic helper of 31 years suffered stroke

The family is appealing for donations.

April 01, 2021, 11:54 PM

Pandamart order arrives with bugs & missing 11 of 18 items, customer's refund request denied twice

Foodpanda has since told her that she will be refunded the full sum.

April 01, 2021, 10:46 PM

8 new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases, including 4 at Orchard Road area

Today's update.

April 01, 2021, 10:03 PM

Thundery showers with frequent lightning expected in S'pore on most days for first half of April 2021

Stay-home weather.

April 01, 2021, 08:25 PM

NCPC anti-scam hotline officer shares how S$6,000 full sum was successfully recovered after scam was reported

It all boils down to luck and speed.

April 01, 2021, 07:28 PM

Three Buns launches new versions of classic burgers & items like beef brisket, bread & butter fritters

Kids' set meal also available.

April 01, 2021, 07:05 PM

Man, 47, arrested for suspected involvement in stealing undergarments in Mountbatten

More than 60 undergarments were seized.

April 01, 2021, 06:32 PM

50% off highly rated Fairprice house brand items, including laundry liquid detergent & XO kaya in April 2021

Enjoy better quality at a better price.

April 01, 2021, 06:21 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.