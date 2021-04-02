Cruise ship-shaped Starbucks outlet opens in Taiwan

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
A new Starbucks outlet has opened in Yilan County’s Toucheng Township.
The design of the new store isn't your run-of-the-mill Starbucks though:
Dubbed by some as the Starbucks Yacht store, the two-storey store reportedly has a total of 124 seats.
Here's what the interior looks like:
According to media reports, the opening saw long queues in the morning.
They also appear to have merchandise unique to the store.
Image from Starbucks Taiwan
