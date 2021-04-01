Back

Cow Play Cow Moo opening new outlet in Jurong Point soon

West side best side.

Fasiha Nazren | April 01, 2021, 04:59 PM

Local arcade chain Cow Play Cow Moo is opening another outlet soon.

The new outlet will be located in the west side of Singapore, at Jurong Point.

It will be on the third floor of the mall, right beside the upcoming kids' indoor playground Kiztopia.

According to the hoardings, the arcade will be opening soon, though there's no exact date.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Cow Play Cow Moo is known for its variety of arcade games and claw machines.

They have five other outlets in Singapore:

  • Suntec City

  • Suntec City (Arcade Planet)

  • Downtown East

  • Tampines Mall

  • King Albert Park

Top image from Fasiha Nazren and Mandy How.

