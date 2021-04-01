Cow Play Cow Moo opening new outlet in Jurong Point soon

Local arcade chain Cow Play Cow Moo is opening another outlet soon.

The new outlet will be located in the west side of Singapore, at Jurong Point.

It will be on the third floor of the mall, right beside the upcoming kids' indoor playground Kiztopia.

According to the hoardings, the arcade will be opening soon, though there's no exact date.

Cow Play Cow Moo is known for its variety of arcade games and claw machines.

They have five other outlets in Singapore:

Suntec City

Suntec City (Arcade Planet)

Downtown East

Tampines Mall

King Albert Park

Top image from Fasiha Nazren and Mandy How.