25 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Apr. 12, all imported

The full update will be released this evening.

Siti Hawa | April 12, 2021, 03:46 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 25 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Monday (Apr. 12).

This brings the total number of cases to 60,678.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

All imported cases have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily case numbers

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Apr. 6: 24

Apr. 7: 35

Apr. 8: 21

April 9: 26

April 10: 32

April 11: 20

April 12: 25

